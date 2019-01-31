HOROSCOPE

For Friday, February 1, 2019 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) An unexpected opportunity to travel might drop in your lap today. Likewise, you might get a surprise chance to take a course, a workshop or get further education. Grab it!

A boon or a gift that you least expected might come your way today. Keep your pockets open and your hopes high! (Just say, “Thank you.”)

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Relations with partners and close friends are favorable, warm and happy today. Someone might do something especially nice for you. (You will be pleased.)

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Unexpected praise or a raise might come to you at work today. Co-workers appreciate your efforts, which makes you feel good.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) A surprise flirtation with someone “different” might take place today. Also, an unexpected invitation might thrill you. Meanwhile, parents must be vigilant about their children to avoid accidents.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You might spontaneously entertain at home today. You also might come across a favorable real-estate deal. (Act quickly, because this window of opportunity will be brief.)

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Someone might express his or her affection for you today. Or perhaps something will happen that makes you appreciate how beautiful your surroundings are. Today is full of lovely surprises.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Keep an eye on your money today, because you might find money or you might lose money. You also might impulsively buy something that you like. You might even get a raise!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Today is an exciting, fast-paced day full of unexpected opportunities. It’s as if there’s more electricity in the air that makes you feel upbeat!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Something going on behind the scenes will surprise you today. It likely will be a favor or something that helps you in an unexpected way. Lucky you!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) You might meet someone new who is unusual and different today, or a friend might surprise you with a fun invitation or a gift. Be open to anything, because exciting possibilities exist for you today!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Today a boss will be pleased with you and might give you a raise or praise. Some of you might even start a flirtation with someone in authority. It’s a pleasant day! However, stay on your toes!

YOU BORN TODAY: You are independent, creative and innovative. You are also charming and sweet-natured. This is your year of teaching and learning. What you learn this year will be crucial for your progress and success next year.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)