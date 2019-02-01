• Spring Volleyball Signups

— Registration is now underway for the J.W. Rich 2019 Spring Volleyball season. Stop by the Girls Club, 519 Shoppingway Blvd., in West Memphis Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., or on Saturdays during basketball season to sign up. Register by Friday, Feb. 1 to receive a $10 discount on the $50 registration. Play is open to girls ages 8 to 18 (must be 8 before the start of play). $50 annual membership dues are also required if not already paid). For more information, visit the J.W. Rich Girls Club’s Facebook page.

***

• CASA 5K

– Need a new year’s goal? Want to support a great organization? Start getting ready for the 3rd annual CASA 5K. Details are still being finalized but the event is set for May. CASA (Court Appointed Special Avocates) of the Arkansas Delta is a multi-county nonprofit that helps children in crisis, particularly those in the foster care system. For more information, find CASA Arkansas Delta on Facebook.

• St. Francis Gravel Classic

— March 2-3 at Mississippi River State Park.

Mid-South cyclists and runners who are eager to bike or run the new Mississippi River State Park trail (2955 Arkansas State Highway 44 near Marianna) have the perfect opportunity at the St. Francis Gravel Classic on March 2 and 3. The event consists of three separate bike rides of 55, 25 and 12 mile distances on Saturday and two separate runs of 25 and 12 miles on Sunday. Both events will be staged on gravel roads starting at the Mississippi River State Park and continue through the St. Francis National Forest. PR. Event Management is producing the weekend events. Register online at runsignup.com/ Race/AR/Mari anna/S t-FrancisGravelClassic.com.

For additional information, go to prevent management.net.

• ASU Mid-South Greyhounds Basketball

— The ASU Mid-South Greyhounds kick off a long sixgame homestand this Thursday as they take on West Kentucky CTC at 6 p.m. at the Dog House. The rest of the home schedule includes showdowns with Crowley’s Ridge College JV at 6 p.m.

on Feb. 4; North Arkansas College at 2 p.m. on Feb.

9; Williams Baptist College JVonFeb. 11, at 6 p.m.National Park College on Feb.

14 at 6 p.m., and UA-Cossatot at 2 p.m. on Saturday,

Feb. 16.

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at (870) 735-5900. John Beaumont – jbeau.younglife@gmail. com, Sara Fenter – sfenter@ fen terpt.com, or Jerry Fen ter jfenter@fenerpt.com.

***

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic — Check out the Studio Gray Dance Clinic programs at the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip-hop. For more information or to register, inquire via e-mail at info@mystudiogray.com, or call (901) 303-6221.