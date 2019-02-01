Duck Season over for another year

Hunters pack up their decoys and shut down their blinds until next time around By John Criner

Times Outdoors Columnist There is an old saying that the best two days of duck season are the FIRST DAY and the LAST DAY. That is very true for this season.

The anticipation of opening morning was running cooler than normal weather and enough rains to fill the The opening morning was perfect weather, cold and clear with an above average number of ducks, and most hunters did well the first weekend. We even had a snow on Thanksgiving, which had not happened in many years, and being a good omen. Second weekend was not as good but OK. We are into the 1st split and new ducks always arrive for the start of 2nd second session. Wrong!

The woes were just starting, making this season one of the worst most hunters can remember.

The temperatures were above normal and torrential rain fall flooded out the rivers and ran over the levee into the fields. The Mississippi, White, Cache, and St. Francis over flowed creating many miles of flooded timber, giving the ducks many acres to break up the concentrations and spread out. To compound the problem, the large migration flights from up north never appeared. They had the same conditions we had and the ducks had no reason to come south. If there was a small concentration of ducks in an area and the shooting was good, it seemed like the next day the ducks had left, making the hunting poor, or inconsistent at the best. This last week of much colder weather with the morning temperatures in the freezing brought slot limit on them.

Trolling for crappie has been improving with live minnows about 15 feet deep being the most productive. The lake is at full level and water is running out into Beck’s Bayou. The high water prohibits getting under the piers and boat houses to jig fish which can be very productive.

Papa Duck thanks the Higgins family who own and manage Languille River Duck Club near Marianna.

John Criner

Papa Duck and the gang got in one last hunt before the end of the 2018-2019 duck season. While the birds have been largely thin this season, the L’anguille River Duck Club bagged their fair share when they were able.

Photos submitted by John Criner