Red Imps wrap up 5A East South Division Crown

Final from Patriot Arena: East Jr. High 47, Marion Jr. High 43

By the Times Sports Staff

The East Junior High Red Imps clinched the 5A East’s south division with a come from behind win against the Marion Jr.

Patriots Monday Night at Patriot Arena by a final count of 47-43. The Red Imps found themselves down 10 points with a little under two minutes to go in the third quarter, but rallied for the 4 point win. The Red Imps improved to 18-3 overall, 13-1 in conference and 8-0 in south division play.

Marion held a 13-10 lead after one quarter and led 24-20 at halftime. The Jr. Patriots led 34-30 at the end of three. The Red Imps then outscored the Pats by a count of 17-9 in the fourth to come away with the win.

Kameron Barnes led the way for the Red Imps with a game high 18 points and 9 rebounds A’Moris Hudson scored 12 points and 8 rebounds.

Aniez Jones chipped in 7 points and Bradford Cooley scored 6.

Marion was lead in scoring by 8th grader Jaiden Forrest.

Submitted photo