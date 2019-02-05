AGFC Fishing Report

Patriot wins VFW essay contest

Marion student receives recogition for piece on flag

By John Rech

news@theeveningtimes.com

The Flag of the United States still has meaning for at least one Marion Patriot student. Maryn Deese stood proud with her parents to receive recognition from the VFW for its annual essay contest. The Marion Junior High student won over the judges with a top-notch paper on the personal significance of the nations standard, Old Glory.

Elvin Tate of the VFW Post 5225 delivered the special recognition, which included a framed certificate and a $ 100 check.

He thanked Deese for participating and admired the work she had poured into the essay. Tate told her she’d move on to state and maybe even national consideration for bigger recognition and scholarship awards. Deese was all smiles and said she had a solid plan for the $ 100 check. She found out about the contest had made a Voice for Democracy speech for a VFW contest.

“I’ll put it back for savings for college,” said Deese.

The junior high student expressed aspirations to go to Arkansas State University to pursue a degree in nursing.

“I want to be a neonatal intensive care nurse,” said Deese. “It’s a nurse for babies. I was in the NICU myself and I want to help other babies going through what I went through.”

Maryn Deese received recognition by the Marion/West Memphis VFW Post 5225 with its annual Patriot’s Pen award. The Marion Jr. High eighth grader wrote the best local essay about the significance of the flag and was set to move onto state competition. Maryn was flanked by her parents Jerry and Diane Deese and Elvin Tate of the VFW.

