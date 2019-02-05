Duck Season Over for Another Year

Times Outdoor Columnist [Editor’s Note: Something went wonky last week on the Outdoors Page and Mr.

Criner’s column got jumbled up, so we’re running it here in case anyone was confused by the shuffled up paragraphs and missing text] There is an old saying that the best two days of duck season is the FIRST DAY and the LAST DAY. That is very true for this season.

The anticipation of opening morning was running above normal with the cooler than normal weather and enough rains to fill the lakes and flooded fields.

The opening morning was perfect weather, cold and clear with an above average number of ducks, and most hunters did well the first weekend. We even had a snow on Thanksgiving, which had not happened in many years, and being a good omen. Second weekend was not as good but OK.

We are into the 1st split and new ducks always arrive for the start of 2nd second session. Wrong!

The woes were just starting, making this season one of the worst most hunters can remember.

The temperatures were above normal and torrential rain fall flooded out the rivers and ran over the levee into the fields. The Mississippi, White, Cache, and St. Francis over flowed creating many miles of flooded timber, giving the ducks many acres to break up the concentrations and spread out. To compound the problem, the large migration flights from up north never appeared. They had the same conditions we had and the ducks had no reason to come south. If there was a small concentration of ducks in an area and the shooting was good, it seemed like the next day the ducks had left, making the hunting poor, or inconsistent at the best. This last week of much colder weather with the morning temperatures in the freezing brought more birds into our region and the hunting has been considerably better but not great.

The last weekend, like the first, was clear and cold with freezing temperatures making for perfect conditions. These last trips with more success leaves a better taste for next year which we “know” will be better than this year. Many duck hunters will tell you this has been the worst year in recent memory and are glad it is the LAST DAY!

Horseshoe Lake now has a limit of 30 crappie per day, down from the previous 50. There is no size or slot limit on them. Trolling for crappie has been improving with live minnows about 15 feet deep being the most productive.

The lake is at full level and water is running out into Beck’s Bayou. The high water prohibits getting under the piers and boat houses to jig fish which can be very productive.

Papa Duck thanks the Higgins family who own and manage Languille River Duck Club near Marianna. They invited me to join them on the last day of season to hunt with the family and guides. We did not get limits but shot enough green heads to make an enjoyable hunt and the hunters breakfast in the big comfortable club house was great. This is a first class operation and they are preparing to hunt snow and blue geese for the next month or so.

There is no limit on snows, but they require a great number of decoys and it is labor intensive to have a good snow hunt. To book a hunt, call Justin Higgins at 870-897-2700. It is a thrill to have several thousand white birds over you trying to light in the decoys. The noise is deafening! A free snow goose registration permit is required by the AGF. Call 800-364-4263.

Duck season has one more day. Next Saturday is Special Youth Waterfowl Hunt for kids under 16.

This is a very good reason to take those young hunters and let them enjoy doing all the shooting. This is a good chance to have them put out the decoys, shoot, and clean game, while becoming a true part of the hunt. Bring that special bird to Lakeside Taxidermy for reasonable prices, fast service, and quality work.

Hunters pack up their decoys and take down their blind until next time around

By John Criner