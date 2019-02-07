HOROSCOPE

For Friday, February 8, 2019 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is an interesting day, because you will likely meet someone younger who is unusual or different. This person might even inspire you to think about changing your future goals.

A conversation with a boss, parent or someone in a position of authority might catch you off guard today. (Incidentally, this includes the police.) Be open to whatever happens.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) A sudden chance to travel somewhere will delight you today. You are curious by nature, and you love a chance to see new turf and explore your world!

CANCER (June 21 July 22) Stay on top of things, especially regarding banking, because something unexpected could impact your finances or something to do with inheritances or insurance issues. Be in the know.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) A partner or close friend might surprise you today by saying or doing something you least expect. Whatever happens will add a bit of sizzle to your day!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Today your work routine will be interrupted by computer crashes, power outages, staff shortages, fire drills — something. Allow extra time so you have wiggle room to deal with the unexpected.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Parents should be extra vigilant with their children today, because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. On the upside, an unexpected invitation to SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Stock the fridge, because surprise company might drop by today. However, you also might have an unusual exchange with a parent. Be ready for anything.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) This is a mildly accident-prone day for you, so pay attention to everything you say and do. You might have a brilliant, genius-like idea!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Keep an eye on your finances today, because you might find money or you might lose money. Likewise, your possessions might be lost, stolen or damaged. Stay alert.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Because you can think outside of the box, today you are full of clever, original ideas. Write them down in case you want to consider them later.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) This is a restless day full of hidden surprises. However, secrets might be revealed. Be discreet with whatever you discover. Treat others as you would want to be treated.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are unique, highly individualized and a freethinker. You try to be kind and caring to others. Because this will be a fast-paced year, get ready for action. Expect fresh excitement! Enjoy travel opportunities and chances to expand your horizons. Be open to embracing change and new opportunities. Your personal freedom is one of your goals this year.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)