Blue Devils beat Lions

Robinson scores 20 in first start for West Memphis

WM School District On Tuesday night, the West Memphis big man had his career-high in points by the two-minute mark of the first quarter.

Chris Moore, you say?

Of course not.

It was Mark Robinson.

Of course.

In his first-ever start, Robinson was inserted into the lineup at Lehr Arena in place of injured Jamal Macklin in a move that saw head coach Marcus Brown elect to go big against middling Searcy.

And did Robinson ever jump on that opportunity.

The man known more for his football ability worked nimbly in the low post, took some pressure off Moore and scored 10 points by the 2:11 mark of the first quarter on his way to a 20-point night in the Blue Devils’ 80-71 victory over Searcy.

With Macklin out with an achy wrist, Robinson scored 10 points before Moore, the Blue Devils’ star and leading scorer, had even scored.

“I’m extremely happy for (Robinson),” said Brown.

“We’ve been waiting on a game like this for a long time.”

It was a great night all around for Blue Devil bigs. Senior point guard Cavin Paige, who at a listed 5-foot-8 is interestingly nicknamed “Big Daddy,” dished for a career-high 12 assists to go along with just two turnovers.

And the aforementioned Moore had a slow night, for him, with 17 points and 7 rebounds.

But the night clearly belonged to Robinson, who today signed football scholarship papers with North Alabama. In addition to his offense, he lent some big board work, clearing a game-high 8 rebounds, also a career-high for him.

“(Robinson) gives us that edgy attitude and some toughness,” Brown said. “He finished around the rim well tonight.”

Robinson was also on the receiving end of some pin-point passing from Paige, whose no-looks were snagged softly and without issue. Normally a sub-par free-thrower, Robinson even sank 3 of his 4 foul shots.

Searcy (9-13 overall, 2-7 in the 5A-East Conference) couldn’t keep Paige out of the lane even when it appeared the Lions had him trapped and forced to pick up his dribble.

But as Blue Devil fans learned a long time ago, Paige rarely picks up his dribble in traffic.

“Big Daddy played extremely well and I’m proud of him,” Brown remarked.

“When he’s able to control the game like that, it’s a big plus for us.”

Although the Blue Devils (18-5, 6-3) had trouble putting Searcy away, it never felt like the outcome of the game was in jeopardy.

The hosts led 24-14 after one quarter and 46-36 at halftime before the Lions got hot to open the second half. Brown held Moore and fellow starter Corliss Brewer on the bench to start the third quarter and it wound up costing the Blue Devils.

In the 3 minutes and 57 seconds the pair were on the bench, Searcy actually caught and passed West Memphis due to some hot shooting from the game’s high scorer, Peyton Caldwell, who had 25 points, and junior Freddy Hicks, who added 16.

Down 48-47, Brown sent Moore and Brewer to the scorer’s table to check in and the move paid immediate dividends. Moore hit a jumper just inside the three-point line and Paige wriggled free inside for a basket to give the hosts a 51-48 lead.

Still, it took some late key baskets from junior guard Immanuel Hoard, one of five Blue Devils in double- figure scoring with 10 points, and Terry Burgess, who with 9 points nearly placed a sixth Blue Devil in double figures, to hold off Searcy.

Paige had a double-double with 10 points.

Searcy also got 15 points from Trystan Alcorn and 10 from Griffin Love.

The Blue Devils hit the road Friday night for a crucial conference matchup against Nettleton.

By Billy Woods