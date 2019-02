Currently Clear Tomorrow is forecast to be Much Warmer than today. Chance of late night showers tomorrow night.

Friday 0% Partly Cloudy Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. High 33° / Low 24°

Saturday 0% Partly Cloudy Partly to mostly cloudy. High around 45F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. High 45° / Low 36°