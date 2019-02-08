Drive-by Times Two

Pair of shootings rattles residents

ralphhardin@gmail.com Two drive-by shootings in as many days, one in West Memphis and one in Mation, has local law enforcement looking for suspects and residents concerned about the violence in their communities.

On Thursday morning, Marion police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting in a residential neighbothood in the early morning hours.

“The Marion Police Department is investigating a drive by shooting that occured Thursday morning at approximately 2.26 a.m.,” Marion Police Chief Gary Kelley reported. “The residence, at 723 Lackey Rd., was struck several times by gunfire.”

No injuries were reported, but Kelley asked that anyone with information about the incident contact the Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444 or the Marion Police Department at 870-739-2101.

The next day, over in West Memphis, another drive-by occurred, this one in a commercial district.

Report of shots fired from a vehicle at Woods and Harrison left little for police to work with. Assistant Police Chief Robert Langston said on Friday afternoon that although police had canvassed the area, he had no information to release on a vehicle or description of the shooter.

Witnesses said they heard about a half-dozen shots around 10:30 a.m. Workers at nearby businesses were rattled and still buzzing on the street an hour later. No one was hit in the gunplay.

Investigators collected DRIVER-BY————–

Continued from Page 1

shell casings at the scene and sent them for analysis with the national integrated ballistics identification system.

“We’ll send the casings through the NIBA (National Integrated Ballistic Information) network machine and see if it matches any gun we’ve dealt with before,” said Langston.

“It will be a few days to determine if it matches any weapon we’ve had before.”

No details concerning motive were announced.

“We haven’t had anything else develop in the suspects yet,” said Langston.

By Ralph Hardin