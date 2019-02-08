Lady Pats fall to Lady Raiders in overtime

Marion girls just miss upset of Nettleton

Marion School District The Marion Lady Patriots (12-11 overall, 4-5 5A East) nearly completed one of the biggest upsets of the season Tuesday night against the Nettleton Lady Raiders (20-1, 9-0). The Lady Pats forced overtime against Nettleton, the number six team in Arkansas according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

Just forcing the game to overtime was a feat in itself. The Lady Raiders were merciless in the first meeting, an 83-33 win for Nettleton.

“Our girls have been playing very very hard lately,” Marion head coach Shunda Johnson said after the game. “They played much smarter than they have in a while, but we got in foul trouble, we didn’t box out.

If we correct the small things, we’ll see another level to this group.”

There were 40 foul calls between the two teams, 25 of which were called on Marion. Marion guard Joi Montgomery, who led all scorers with 22 points, and forward Mikaya McAdory, who finished with 8 points, both fouled out.

Marion guard Keiana Delaney finished with 14 points in the game, playing the majority of the fourth quarter and the overtime period with four fouls.

Nettleton was led by junior guard Elauna Eaton with 18 points.

The Lady Raiders went to Eaton early in the game. Eaton made two buckets in the first quarter and finished the half with nine points.

Delaney led the Patriot offense in the first with five points, including a three-pointer, to keep the Pats close. Nettleton led 17-11 heading into the second.

Despite three-pointers from Montgomery and sophomore guard Santia Robinson, the Lady Raiders were able to outscore the Pats 15-13 in the second quarter. Marion would make some tough shots on their end, but the Lady Raiders’ offensive rebounding helped them keep serve and take a 32-24 lead into halftime.

The third quarter has been the most important quarter all season for the Lady Pats, and that was the case again on Tuesday.

Nettleton continued to have answer for the majority of Marion’s shots, but the Lady Pats were able to create enough turnovers to outscore Nettleton 18-14 in the quarter, trimming the lead to 46-42 heading into the fourth.

Marion took a 50-49 lead midway through the fourth quarter on the back of a 12-3 run, and would continue to trade baskets with the Lady Raiders until they were tied at 57 with 9 seconds left in regulation.

Nettleton was unable to score following a questionable offensive foul called on Montgomery, sending a game that had been decided by 50 points earlier in the year to overtime.

Marion’s foul trouble caught up to them in the overtime period. With key players on the bench and a tired group on the court, the Lady Pats committed five fouls in the four minute period. Nettleton would outscore the Lady Pats 9-5 in the period, surviving the near-upset with a 66-61 win.

Up next for the Lady Patriots is a Friday road trip to White County against the Searcy Lady Lions (4-18, 0-9). Marion won the first meeting this year 78-49 at home.

“We just need to continue to work on our defense,” Johnson said about the upcoming game. “We did a good job tonight, but there is room for improvement.”

Tip off from Searcy is scheduled for 6 p.m. this evening. A livestream will be available for free at marionpatriots.com.

By Tyler Bennett