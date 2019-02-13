• Spring Volleyball Signups — Registration is now underway for the J.W. Rich 2019 Spring Volleyball season. Stop by the Girls Club, 519 Shoppingway Blvd., in West Memphis Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., or on Saturdays during basketball season to sign up. Register by Friday, Feb. 1 to receive a $10 discount on the $50 registration. Play is open to girls ages 8 to 18 (must be 8 before the start of play). $50 annual membership dues are also required if not already paid). For more information, visit the J.W. Rich Girls Club’s Facebook page.

***

• MYSA Baseball Registration — Sign-ups are underway now for the Spring 2019 MYSA Baseball Season. Sign up online at GoMYSA.

com, or in person every Saturday at the Marion Gym on Old Military Road now through March 2. Leagues are forming now for Tee Ball in the 3-4 year-old division, Tee Ball in the 5-6 year-old divison, and baseball for ages 7-13. For more information, visit GoMYSA.

com or the Marion Youth Sports Association Facebook

page.

***

• CASA 5K — Need a new year’s goal? Want to support a great organization? Start getting ready for the 3rd annual CASA 5K. Details are still being finalized but the event is set for May. CASA (Court Appointed Special Avocates) of the Arkansas Delta is a multi-county nonprofit that helps children in crisis, particularly those in the foster care system. For more