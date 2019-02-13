Quintet of Patriots sign college football deals

MHS well-represented on National Signing Day

sports@theeveningtimes.com

Five Marion High School football players took part in National Signing Day.

Community members, fellow Patriot athletes, school board members, and seniors were invited to Marion Performing Arts Center to witness their commitments to area colleges and universities: Patriots taking their talents to the collegic level were:

• Anthony Switzer, who will be playing for the Arkansas State University Red Wolves next season.

• Joyrion Chase, who signed to play for the Arkansas Tech University Wonder Boys.

• Timon Akins, who will be suiting up for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff as a member of the Golden Lions

• Kenta Jones, who will represent the Patriots in Arkadelphia playing for the Ouachita Baptist University Tigers in 2019.

• Josh Green, who has committed to Arkansas Baptist College. Go Buffaloes!

By the Times Sports Staff