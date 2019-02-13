Signing Day times six at the Academies of West Memphis

A half-dozen senior Blue Devils commit to colleges

Football signing day at West Memphis is becoming a huge event.

On Wednesday, the first day of college football’s National Signing Day, six West Memphis Blue Devils signed scholarship papers with various colleges.

This, after last year’s seven signed.

“This is something our whole school can take pride in,” said West Memphis head coach Billy Elmore. “It’s not just a football activity.”

Two Blue Devils, linemen Mark Robinson and Hasani Adams, signed with North Alabama while tight end Marcus Whitaker inked with Prairie View, speedster Devin Olloway signed with Arkansas Tech, defensive lineman Allen Henry signed with Coffeyville (KS) Junior College and defensive back Ty Barbee signed with Missouri Baptist.

“One our our coaches said we make signing day extra,” Elmore remarked.

“And I said dang right we do. It’s something we take pride in and we don’t hide from. We’ve seen 13 kids sign college scholarships the last two years. And we tell them, if you do your part with academics and you’re good enough to play for West Memphis, then you can play in college.”

Robinson, a defensive end, helped the Blue Devil D with four sacks and he had 13.5 tackles for lost yardage. Robinson compiled 45 solo tackles with 19 assists.

Joining Robinson at North Alabama will be Adams, who pulled two-way duty the last two years on offense and defense. Defensively, Adams had 30 solo tackles and 14 assists to go along with one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Olloway was the Blue Devils’ biggest offensive weapon in 2018 with 28 receptions for 851 yards and 9 touchdowns. He also rushed 25 times for 142 yards and two more touchdowns. Olloway was one of the most electric kick-off return men in the state in 2018, returning two kicks for touchdowns.

Whitaker, at a rangy 6-foot-5, caught 6 passes for 72 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Henry teamed with Robinson and Adams to form a fearsome Blue Devil front line on defense. Henry had 46 solo tackles and 21 assists to go along with 18 tackles for lost yardage and he led the team in quarterback sacks with 7.5.

Barbee had 24 solo tackles and 8 assists and 2 tackles for lost yardage. He finished 2018 tied for the team lead in interceptions, along with junior Kendarious Moore, with 4.

The six seniors led the Blue Devils to an 11-1 record, which included its first conference championship since 2011 and a berth in the Class 5A state playoff semifinals.

By Billy Woods WM School District