West Memphis Jr. High whiz kids show their skills

West shines at Quiz Bowl tournament

All three West Memphis junior highs recently competed in the 6A-East Junior High Regional Quiz Bowl.

West’s 9th-grade team finished in third among the six teams entered. Two of its players earned all-tournament status, including Landon Richerson and Clara Griggs.

Benton won first place while Sheridan took second. West’s 7th and 8thgrade team placed fourth while the combination of East and Wonder was fifth and Sylvan Hills finished sixth.

Other players on West’s 9th-grade team included Warren Mullen, Richard Massey, Aaron Dunlap, Claudia Pouncey and Adam Coleman.

Moderators for the event were Thelma Smith, Lacey Smith and Chad Martin.

Student volunteers from the Academies of West Memphis Quiz Bowl team included Bradley Flippo, Chase Roberson, Chassidy and Chelsi Arnold, Grace Wilson, Braden Husband, Luke Reece and Michael Skjefte.

The 6A Junior High State Tournament will be held at Russellville High School on Feb. 23.

By Billy Woods WM School District