WMCS’s Barrow signs with Oklahoma Baptist

Black Knight receiver set to continue football career at the college level

news@theeveningtimes.com

West Memphis Christian receiver Malik Barrow has committed to play for Oklahoma Baptist during National Signing Day at West Memphis Christian School last Wednesday.

With his fellow Black Knights, Barrow won an MAIS state championship in 2017 playing as corner and wide receiver. Barrow made the National Association of Private Schools All-America Team for his senior season and capped it in the conference all star game with MVP honors on four catches for 140 yards.

Black Knights Head Coach Marcus Davidson passed accolades to Barrow as he signed the letter of intent and Number one in turn expressed thanks to his family and team mates.

“This scholarship represents a lot of hard work and commitment,” Davidson said to the student body assembled for the ceremony. “We had a good scholarship turnout the last few years and we may have some more signing at a later date. This is a privilege and honor for Malik and you can say you witnessed this.”

Barrows passed out praise before picking up the pen.

“I would like to thank my mom and dad for all the support and providing for me, to make be the best athlete and person that I can be,” said Barrow. “I thank all the friends and families and student body here at West Memphis Christian for their love and support. I thank all the football coaches I have had here at West Memphis Christian for teaching me more than football in life lessons.”

“I’m grateful for the OBU coaching staff and all the other universities that have recruited me,” said Barrow. “But, most of all I thank God for giving me the ability to play the sport that I love at the next level. With that I want to further my education at Oklahoma Baptist University.”

By John Rech