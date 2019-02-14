100 Days of School

The Marion School District reached their 100th Day of School on Tuesday, Jan. 23. Each of the district’s three magnet schools celebrated the milestone with a host of fun and engaging activities that embraced being smarter, wiser, and older, of course. Even teachers got in on the action. Fourth graders at Herbert Carter Global Community Magnet dressed up as 100-year-old men and women, brought dollar bills to school, and donated a total of $150 to East Arkansas Youth Services, quickly exceeding their goal of $100. At the Math, Science, and Technology Magnet, students collected canned goods for their “Canstruction” Challenge. The cans were later donated to Hope House. And the Visual and Performing Arts Magnet created posters and decorated shirts with 100 objects.

Photos courtesy of MSD