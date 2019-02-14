Cheesy Turkey Chili Mac

Cheesy Turkey Chili Mac

Recipe courtesy of Milk Means More

_____________________ _____________________ ___________

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 pound lean ground turkey

1 cup chopped onion

1 can (15 1/2 ounces) kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (15 ounces) no-salt-added tomato sauce

1 can (14 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes with green chili peppers

1 2/3 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth

1 tablespoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

8 ounces (about 1 3/4 cups) elbow macaroni

1/2 cup 2 percent or whole milk _ ___ ____________________________

2 cups (8 ounces) shredded Mexican blend cheese

3/4 cup plain fat-free Greek yogurt or sour cream

______________________________ ____________________________________ ____________________________________ _________________________________________ __________________________________

5 minutes, or until turkey is no longer

_________________________________________ ___________________________________ ___________________________________________ _____________________________________ ________________________________________ _______________________________________ ___________________ Allow pressure to release naturally

_________________________________ ___________________________________ ____________________________ _____________________________ ______________________________________ _____________________________________ _______________________________________ _______________________________ Stir cheese into macaroni mixture until

________________________________________ _______________________________________

Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR