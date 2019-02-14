Chicken and Wild Rice Soup
Recipe courtesy of Milk Means More
_____________________ _________________
1 cup shredded carrots
_ ____________________________
1/2 cup sliced celery
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons butter or _ _ _ _______________
4 cups chicken broth
4 ounces (about 2/3 cup) wild rice, rinsed and drained
1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
12 ounces skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, cut into 3/4-inch pieces
1 cup plain low-fat Greek yogurt _ __ ________________
1/2 cup whipping cream ___________________________________________ _____________________________________________ ____________________________________ _______________________________________ _____________________________________ _______________________________________ ____________________________________ _________________________________ _____________________________________ ________________ In small bowl, whisk together yogurt
____________________________________ _________________________________________ _____________________________________ ___________________________
Cheesy Turkey Chili Mac