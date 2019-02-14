MOE©SC(Q)PE HOROSCOPE

For Friday, February 15, 2019 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Use your diplomatic skills today, especially when dealing with family members, and most especially female family members. This is because people are distressed and depressed today.

You might fall into worry mode today. Remember that old saying: “Worry is like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do but gets you nowhere.”

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) This is not a good money day. Your point of view is pessimistic, plus you might find yourself at loggerheads with someone. Postpone money decisions for later.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Today you need to be patient with others because they block your path. This is the truth. What can you do? You can only work with what you’ve got.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You might feel in the dumps today. Don’t worry; this is a temporary dark cloud on your horizon. It’s just for today. Don’t let it get you down.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Be patient, polite and understanding with friends today, as well as members of groups, because someone will block your agenda. It will be challenging. But it’s just for today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) This is not the day to ask parents or bosses for a favor or for permission for anything. Their answer will be, “Talk to the hand.” Just bide your time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. Do not challenge others today, especially over political or religious issues. People are rigid, negative and stuck in their point of view. You will not accomplish anything, anyhow.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) This is not the day to deal with shared property or inheritances. You will be blocked in your wishes. Timing is everything. Wait for another day.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You might feel unloved and shut out by someone today. But this is just a temporary misunderstanding. A lot of people feel this way today. You are not alone.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Don’t try to get your way at work today, because authority figures will block you. Sometimes you have to know when to hold and when to fold. Today you have to let it go.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Children will be an increased responsibility today. This goes with the territory. Just cope as best you can.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are optimistic, idealistic and goal-driven. You notice details. You live fast. You love your freedom. This is a fun-loving, social year! Enjoy the blessing of heightened popularity and warm friendships. Be grateful for who you are and what you have. Appreciate the happiness and beauty around you. You will make an important choice this year. Remember: Happiness is having alternatives.

