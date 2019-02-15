‘Ask the Game Warden’

Sgt. Smith weighs in on crappie limits at Horseshoe Lake

Times Outdoor columnist Q: Several local fishermen want to know if the crappie limit on Horseshoe Lake has been lowered and what is the limit and is there a size limit?

A: The crappie limit has been reduced to 30 per day/ person with no size restrictions.

Q: Billy likes to trout fish in Tilden Rodgers Lake.

When will the state stock it with trout again?

A: The lake was just recently stocked on January 25th, with rainbow trout.

While trout fishing there.

Be sure to watch out for some fish that are tagged which will allow you to win a prize for catching them. Also remember that you can trout fish at Tilden Rogers with a regular fishing license but if you plan to keep your catch you will need a trout permit along with your license. All this information including keeping up with fish stockings at the park can be found on our website at www.AGFC.com.

Q: Deer hunters would like to know how many deer were taken this season.

A: The archery season is still ongoing, but to this time? To date there have been 99 Antlered, six Button Buck and 69 Doe checked in Crittenden County. The season will be coming to a close soon and if you would like to check these numbers also you can find them on our website at www.AGFC.com.

Answers provided by Sgt. Andy Smith Law Enforcement, District D-l. E-mail Louie. smith@agfc. ar.gov. Phone: (877) 734-4581, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, East Centrai Regional Office, 1201 Hwy. 49 N., Brinkley, AR 72021, www.agfc.com.

By John Criner