46th Annual Knights of Columbus Oyster Supper

The rain couldn’t keep the crowd away from the always-popular Knights of Columbus Oyster Supper at the V.F.W. this past Wednesday evening. They were standing in line to get their fix of raw and fried oysters with all the fixins’. The event included prize drawings and an opportunity to meet John T. Wayne, The Duke’s grandson. This year’s supper was held in memory of Frank Alpe and Rodney Russell.

Photos by Ralph Hardin