Knights win District

The West Memphis Christian School Black Knights basketball team held onto its perfect conference record and swept the district championship tournament. last weekend. The team went 15-2 in regular season play. The Knights aren’t done yet as they advance to the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools North Class A State Tournament Feb. 18-23 at Rebul Academy in Learned, Mississippi. Should the Knights advance, they will take part in the MAIA Overall Championships Feb. 23-March 2, in Clinton, Mississippi.

Photos courtesy of WMCS

The West Memphis Christian Black Knights are 2019 Class A MAIS District 1 Champions. The Knights are coached by Shane Edwards and are led by seniors Malik Barrow, Parker Benson, Alex Bramucci, Jonathan Jones, and Mason Shidler, along with juniors Daniel Rivera and sophomores Elijah Eulls, Tony Moore, Malachi Stevenson, and Garrett Walker.