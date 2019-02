Marriage Licenses

Feb. 6 James W. Pentz, 30, of Hernando, Mississippi, and Jennifer O. Williams, 33, of Whiteville, Tennessee Santas I. Ortiz, 49, and Kathy M. Buruca, 25, both of Memphis, Tennessee Feb. 7 Billy P. Peden, Jr., 46, and Tanya Peden, 43, both of West Memphis Estanislao Garcia, 38, and Juana V. Padilla, 34, both of Memphis Chad Kirkley, 45, and April Harvey, 38, both of West Memphis Feb. 8 Jacoby L. Cooley, 28, of West Memphis, and Le-Quesha T. Brown, 31, of Forrest City Quinton T. Selvy, 27, and Teresa A. Davis, 29, both of West Memphis Feb. 11 Shawn E. Higgins, 44, and Cynthia L. Hardin, 44, both of Marion Estanislado Aguilar, 42, and Melina A. Reed, 88, both of Memphis Santos A. Nat, 24, and Daisy G. Reyes, 21, both of Memphis Raul A. Rios, 24, and Nancy Rodrique, 23, both of Memphis Feb. 12 Anthony S. Moore, 35, of Hot Springs, and Shareeka L.

Allen, 25, of Marion Jimmie L. Pettis, 65, and Tara T. Tyler 48, both of Memphis

Divorce Petitions

Feb. 6 Kenny Stewart vs. Sharon Stewart Feb. 8 Rebecca Lyn Garcia vs.

Edgar Garcia Feb. 11 Jesse Lee Thompson vs.

Heather Marie Thompson Feb. 12 John Thomas Jr. vs. Darice Thomas

Marion Police Reports 01-28-19 / 02-04-19

01-28-19 – 2:15am – 3821 Complex Road – Commercial Burglary / Criminal Mischief / Theft of Vehicle 01-28-19 – 2:28am – 3820 Complex Road – Theft of Vehicle 01-28-19 – 1:45pm – 1101 L.H.Polk – Indecent Exposure 01-28-19 – 7:00pm – 240 Manor – Criminal Mischief / Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 01-28-19 – 12:16pm – U/K General Information 01-29-19 – 6:00pm – 105 Victoria Cove – Criminal Trespass 01-29-19 – 7:50am – 801 Carter – Battery 01-29-19 – 9:00pm – 106 Carol Cove – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle 01-29-19 – 9:35am – 421 Birdie #6 – Persons in Disagreement 01-29-19 – 12:00pm – 501 Rivertrace Cove – General Information 01-29-19 – 2:45pm – U/K General Information 01-29-19 – 4:04pm – 507 Par #3 – General Information 01-29-19 – 4:30pm – 1105 S.

Brinkley Loop #5 – Harassment 01-30-19 – 4:08pm L.H.Polk – Request for Arrest 01-30-19 – 8:52am – 105 Victoria Cove – Theft by Receiving 01-30-19 – 2:43pm – 124 Cottonwood Cove – ORD 107 01-30-19 – 4:19pm – 109 Willow – Dog Bite 01-30-19 – 5:00pm – 801 Carter – Theft of Property 01-30-19 – 4:19pm – 109 Willow – ORD 239 / ORD 109 01-31-19 – 2:20am – 723 Lackey Road – Terroristic Act / Criminal Mischief 01-31-19 – 8:19am – 926 Neil Sain Loop – Terroristic Threatening 01-31-19 – 12:50pm – 801 Carter – General Information 01-31-19 – 3:01pm – 1 Patriot – Disorderly Conduct 01-31-19 – 3:26pm – 1 Patriot – Disorderly Conduct 01-31-19 – 4:31pm – 801 Carter – General Information 01-31-19 – 8:00am – 106 Carol Cove – Theft of Property 02-01-19 – 8:00am – 405 Birdie #4 – Harassing Communications 02-01-19 – 10:07am – 129 Cottonwood Cove – Persons in Disagreement 02-01-19 – 9:15pm – 602 Stewart – Runaway 02-02-19 – 10:30am – Possession of SCH VI LT 4oz / Drug Paraphernalia with Purpose to Use 02-02-19 – 4:20am – Highway 64 – Speeding / Possession of a Controlled Substance

/ Possession of a SCH

IV or V LT 28 GM 02-02-19 – 7:30pm – 527 Par #7 – Domestic Battery / Terroristic Threatening / Aggravated Assault 02-02-19 – 10:30am – East Service Road – Carrying A Weapon / Possession of SCH VI LT 4oz / Drug Paraphernalia With Purpose to Use 02-02-19 – 6:00pm – 3635 I-55 Service Road 131 / General Information 02-02-19 – 6:40pm – 3671 I-55 Service Road – Aggravated Robbery 02-02-19 – 12:14am – 504 Fair Oaks Circle – General Information 02-03-19 – 1:22am – 801 Carter – Disorderly Conduct 02-03-19 – 4:56am – 911 Nicks Cove – General Information 02-03-19 – 5:44am – 840 Bayou Vista – General Information 02-03-19 – 1:00am – 527 Par #7 – Persons in Disagreement 02-03-19 – 2:00am – 842 Bayou Vista – ORD 107 / Criminal Mischief 02-03-19 – 1:15am – 441 Birdie #1 – ORD 107 / Criminal Mischief 02-03-19 – 6:25am – 411 Birdie #4 – Criminal Mischief / ORD 107 02-03-19 – 1:00am – 441 Birdie #8 – Criminal Mischief 02-03-19 – 1:00am – 441 Birdie – Criminal Mischief 02-03-19 – 11:51am – 517 Par – Aggravated Assault 02-03-19 – 12:20am – 105 Victoria Cove – Persons in Disagreement 02-03-19 – 8:50pm – Birdie Suspended Driver License 02-04-19 – 12:33am – 3148 E I-55 – Shoplifting 02-04-19 – 4:00am – 809 Rue Chateau Dupre – Criminal Trespass 02-04-19 – 10:30am – 321 Sartini Road – Criminal mischief 02-04-19 – 11:45am – 2850 I-55 Service Road – Theft of Vehicle 02-04-19 – 10:10am – 301 Judge Smith #28 – Theft of Property 02-04-19 – 3:45pm – 523 W.

Barton – Theft of Firearm 02-04-19 – 4:25pm – 121 Sherwood Cove – Runaway 02-04-19 – 11:45am – 535 Par – Recovery of Stolen Property 02-04-19 – 3:50pm – 413 Birdie #8 – General Information 02-04-19 – 4:30pm – 108 Willow – Attempted Suicide 02-04-19 – 7:30pm – 507 Par #3 – Theft of Firearm 02-04-19 – 7:30am – 407 Birdie – Theft of Firearm 02-04-19 – 9:13pm – 319 Dozier Circle – Harassment 02-04-19 – 8:00pm – 427 Birdie #8 – Criminal Mischief 02-04-19 – 11:45pm – Highway 77 – Suspended Driver License / /Careless and Prohibited

Driving

1/28/19-2/4/19 1/28/19 10:31 811 Pecan DR GENERAL INFORMATION 1/28/19 11:36 217 W Oliver AVE D CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 1/28/19 12:58 online GENERAL INFORMATION 1/28/19 13:35 S Avalon THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 1/28/19 14:10 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/28/19 14:24 911 Balfour RD THEFT OF PROPERTY – LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 1/28/19 14:31 1800 Missouri ST 3 STALKING 1/28/19 15:10 900 Balfour RD POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 1/28/19 15:44 100 Court FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/28/19 16:03 313 Cedar ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 1/28/19 16:57 628 S 9Th ST BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 1/28/19 17:08 429 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/28/19 17:26 100 Court ST Contempt Of Court 1/28/19 23:23 1414 E Broadway AVE POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CERTAIN PERSONS 1/29/19 3:16 205 Mississippi ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 1/29/19 11:13 unknown FINANCIAL / NON-FINANCIAL IDENTITY FRAUD 1/29/19 7:47 711 S Avalon ST BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 1/29/19 8:02 1116 Mcauley CV CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 1/29/19 8:21 FAILURE TO REGISTER – FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH REPORTING REQUIREMENTS 1/29/19 12:37 2503 E Monroe AVE POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 1/29/19 12:58 2501 E Broadway AVE THEFT OF PROPERTY – LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 1/29/19 13:55 500 N 32Nd ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT / FIGHTING OR VIOLENT, THREATENING, OR TUMULTUOUS BEHAV 1/29/19 14:14 West Barton/ Redding FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/29/19 15:18 2503 E Monroe AVE FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 1/29/19 16:31 1151 Goodwin AVE DISTRIBUTE POSSESS VIEWING MATTER DEPICTING SEXUAL CONDUCT INVOLVING CHILD 1/29/19 17:37 104 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/29/19 18:05 1550 Ingram BLVD A FOUND PROPERTY 1/29/19 19:16 100 Court ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 1/29/19 19:18 West Service Rd/Missouri POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 1/29/19 22:28 3102 E Polk AVE RECOVERED STOLEN

VEHICLE

1/30/19 0:51 300 W Service RD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 1/30/19 8:56 2100 W Service RD THEFT OF PROPERTY / DECEPTION 1/30/19 8:59 3009 Autumn ST 151 Robbery – Aggravated 1/30/19 9:02 1116 Mcauley CV TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 1/30/19 14:22 Ingram Overpass CARELESS AND PROHIBITED DRIVING 1/30/19 15:08 811 Dover RD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 1/30/19 15:35 Petro Road / Martin Luther King Drive LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 1/30/19 17:01 College Blvd / Broadway Ave GENERAL INFORMATION 1/30/19 21:14 420 S Avalon St. POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 1/30/19 22:20 420 S Avalon ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 1/30/19 23:22 1119 Goodwin Cir. CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 1/30/19 23:44 420 S Avalon ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 1/31/19 0:07 350 Afco RD FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/31/19 1:06 110 S 16Th ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT / OBSTRUCTS VEHICULAR OR PEDESTRIAN TRAFFIC 1/31/19 3:16 2100 N 7Th ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 1/31/19 4:36 610 S Avalon ST LOITERING 1/31/19 10:41 801 N 14Th ST GENERAL INFORMATION 1/31/19 13:26 South Woods / West Harrison Avenue GENERAL INFORMATION 1/31/19 15:42 1151 Goodwin AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 1/31/19 16:41 331 W Barton DISORDERLY CONDUCT / FIGHTING OR VIOLENT, THREATENING, OR TUMULTUOUS BEHAV 1/31/19 19:15 303 S 16Th ST GENERAL INFORMATION 1/31/19 19:38 2685 S Grove DR POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER GT 2GM BUT LT 10GM 2/1/19 1:18 1905 N Mcauley Dr. AGGRAVATED RESIDENTAL BURGLARY 2/1/19 1:18 Ingram Boulevard / Goodwin Avenue LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (INJURY/ DEATH) 2/1/19 1:21 403 N 35Th ST POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 2/1/19 2:47 2685 S Grove DR PAROLE VIOLATION 2/1/19 6:50 311 S 14Th ST THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 2/1/19 9:13 1550 Ingram BLVD A FORGERY 2/1/19 11:47 unknown FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / OTHER REASONS FOR UNAUTHORIZED USE OF CAR 2/1/19 13:15 222 W Bond AVE BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 2/1/19 14:16 100 Court ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/1/19 14:48 1401 E Madison AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2/1/19 17:54 429 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/1/19 19:15 107 S 23Rd ST THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 2/1/19 22:00 2416 E Barton AVE 1 THEFT BY RECEIVING (FIREARM) 2/1/19 22:01 West Broadway Avenue/ North College Boulevard LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/1/19 23:22 2416 E Barton AVE 1 POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 2/2/19 2:33 2417 E Jackson AVE LOITERING 2/2/19 2:35 229 W Bond AVE LOITERING 2/2/19 3:38 I-55 onramp near Afco Road GENERAL INFORMATION 2/2/19 4:50 1550 Ingram BLVD A DISORDERLY CONDUCT / PUBLIC PLACE USES ABUSIVE, OBSCENE SPEECH OR OBSCENE 2/2/19 4:53 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 2/2/19 10:05 1903 E Service RD THEFT OF MOTOR FUEL 2/2/19 15:50 501 N 18Th ST BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 2/2/19 16:17 2400 N Service RD FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 2/2/19 17:00 313 Cedar ST THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $1,000 OR LESS 2/2/19 17:57 South 11th Street/East Polk Street PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 2/2/19 18:14 408 Missouri ST THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 2/2/19 18:17 1550 Ingram BLVD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/2/19 21:08 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 2/3/19 15:10 E Barton Ave/ Hamilton St TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE 2/3/19 3:50 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 2/3/19 5:34 396 Three Forks RD 1 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/3/19 5:37 1800 Missouri ST 1 LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/3/19 5:47 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2/3/19 5:51 100 N Walker St. THEFT BY RECEIVING LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5000 2/3/19 9:25 503 N 17Th ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – VEHICLE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES 2/3/19 18:50 West McAuley Drive/ Parkway Drive TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT A STRUCTURE WITH PURPOSE TO INJURY OR DAMAGE PROPERTY 2/3/19 21:17 South 14th Street/ East Polk Avenue POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 2/3/19 23:08 504 N 27Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/4/19 6:16 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 2/4/19 6:41 2003 E Service RD FALSE IMPRISONMENT – 2ND DEGREE / INTERFERES WITH ANOTHER PERSONS LIBERTY

West Memphis Police Reports