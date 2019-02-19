Bucket List Travel Destinations for 2019

Taking time to go on vacation or to just unplug from everyday life can be beneficial, and there's certainly no lack of options when it comes to choosing an ideal vacation spot. The options for experiencing an amazing vacation are so plentiful, such as exploring a cruise port, eating and drinking your way around a city or simply visiting a new destination, you may find yourself struggling to narrow down the choices.

By focusing first on what type of vacation experience you would enjoy most, the details of the location may more easily fall into place.

'Often, would-be vacationers get so hung up on figuring out where they want to go, they forget to consider what they'll do when they get there,' said Matthew Phillips, director of travel for AARP Services, Inc.

'It makes sense to keep location in mind when it comes to considerations like climate, but knowing what types of activities, entertainment and sights you hope to experience can help ensure you plan a travel experience of a lifetime.'

Once you've determined how you'd like to spend your time, you can begin to explore some hot travel destinations, such as these:

Family Features

Photo courtesy of Getty Images