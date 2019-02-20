ASU Mid-South announces FedEx Purple Runway Scholarship recipients

First group of students receives scholarship From ASU Mid-South

www.asumidsouth.edu Arkansas State University Mid-South is pleased to announce the first group of students in its Aviation Maintenance Technology program to receive the FedEx Purple Runway Aviation Scholarship, created by FedEx Express to address a widely anticipated shortage in Aircraft Maintenance Technicians.

ASU Mid-South students Chance Ainsworth, Alexander Lannon, Danielle Mitchell, Orlando Northington, Ryan Plumhoff, Allan Ruiz, Carlos Smith and Jason Williams have all been awarded the scholarship for the 2019 Spring semester.

“We have a strong group of students in our program this year. As we work to grow and become recognized, our goal is to build the best A& P program in the region,” said Millard Smith, Lead Aviation Maintenance Instructor at ASU Mid-South.

Being able to focus on their education rather than the challenge of paying for tuition is the common expression of gratitude for the students. “Receiving the FedEx Purple Runway Aviation Scholarship has afforded me the opportunity to fully focus on school and not have to worry about making the extra money needed to pay for the cost of college,” said Jason Williams.

“It takes a huge weight off my shoulders, said Alexander Lannon.

Danielle Mitchell commented, “This scholarship has allowed me to tell the world that I am strong enough and I can continue to dream big. I feel like I am a trail blazer for future women in this field.”

The $200,000 scholarship agreement with ASU Mid-South provides approximately eight scholarships annually over a five year period. As one of only six collaborating universities and technical schools from around the country selected for this $2.5 million scholarship program, ASU Mid-South is proud to be one of only two aviation maintenance programs selected and the only program selected from Arkansas 2000 West Broadway | West Memphis, Arkansas, 72301 | (870) 733-6722 | www.asumidsouth.edu- To qualify, students must be enrolled in an aircraft maintenance certification program with a minimum GPA of 2.5. The application process requires a personal essay, a completed scholarship application and a letter of reference from an Aviation Maintenance Technology faculty member. For more information about the Aviation Maintenance Technology program or the FedEx Purple Runway Aviation Scholarship at ASU Mid-South contact the ASU Mid-South Admissions Department or visit asumidsouth.edu.

For more information about ASU Mid-South, visit www.asumidsouth.edu.