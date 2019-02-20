HOROSCOPE

For Thursday, February 21, 2019 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a feelgood day for you! However, be careful that you don’t overestimate things or bite off more than you can chew. Keep your feet on the ground.

This is a wonderful day to enjoy the company of others, especially groups, clubs and organizations. Others want to be in your company because of your positive take on life!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Your optimism will impress parents, bosses and VIPs today. You have vision and big ideas — and others are impressed!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You have big plans for travel and a chance to learn something new. This is a strong day for teaching, studying and matters related to medicine, the law, publishing and the media.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You couldn’t pick a better day to decide how to divide or share something like an inheritance or something to do with jointly owned property. Everyone will get a fair shake.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You might attract someone to you today who is upbeat and positive! Because enthusiasm is contagious, pretty soon you will feel the same way!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You will put a positive spin on things at work today; however, do not overestimate something. Stay realistic and make sure that your plans are doable.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) This is a fabulous day to play, party, enjoy sports events and share fun activities with children. You might have excellent ideas related to the entertainment world and the hospitality industry.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Family discussions will go well today, because people are positive and upbeat! This is also a good day to discuss home improvements and repairs.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Short trips and a chance to meet new people and see new places will please you today, because you want to do anything that expands your horizons. You’re curious and eager to learn something new!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Business and commerce are favored today. Respect your moneymaking ideas. Look for ways to make more money or to secure your job in a better way. PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Today you’re making big plans and setting long-range goals because you feel optimistic. However, be careful not to overlook details because of your enthusiasm.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are concerned with the well-being of others and will often let people steal the limelight from you.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)