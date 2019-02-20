Sonny Liston: Heavyweight Champion Boxer

Sonny Liston was a professional boxer who competed from 1953 to 1970. A dominant contender of his era, he became the world heavyweight champion in 1962 after knocking out Floyd Patterson in the first round, repeating the knockout the following year in defense of the title. In the latter fight he also became the inaugural WBC heavyweight champion. Liston, who was born into a sharecropping family who farmed the poor land of Morledge Plantation near Johnson Township, St. Francis County, was particularly known for his toughness, formidable punching power, long reach, and intimidating appearance.