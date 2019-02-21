Marion schools holding Magnet School Application Day March 2

ralphhardin@gmail.com Last year, the Marion School District made a move to place all of its K-6 students under a magnet school program, with parents and students being offered three options: Marion Math, Science, and Technology Magnet, Marion Visual & Performing Arts Magnet, and Herbert Carter Global Community Magnet.

By any measure, the new approach to education has been nothing but successful. Despite some early growing pains, such as working out bus schedules, classroom sizes and typical first-of-the-year issues, the enthusiasm of the student and teachers has remained high six months into the school year.

And now the time is fast approaching when students and parents will have an opportunity to select a magnet school for the 2019-2020 school year, and the parents of students who wish to enroll their child in a magnet for the first time will have the chance to do that as well.

Marion will hold its second annual Magnet Application Day on Saturday, March 2. Placement in each school is on a firstcome, first-served basis.

Applications can be picked up during regular school hours at the Central Office or on any magnet campus prior to March 2.

Registration will take place at the Marion Performing Arts Center, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The district recently held a series of Magnet Preview Nights, as principals, staff, MAGNET SCHOOL

Continued from Page 1

and faculty introduced each of the district’s magnet schools.

Parents are encouraged to have registration applications filled out and ready before arriving at the arena. If you do not have the registration material, it can be picked up at the MSD Central Office at 200 Manor Street during normal business hours or at any magnet campus office.

To submit a Magnet School application, parents should do the following:

• Please complete one magnet school application per child

• Please completely fill out and sign the application

• An adult can represent only one household while turning in a magnet school application(s)

• Please remember magnet school assignments are on a first-come, first-served basis

• If an application cannot be turned in on Saturday, March 2, it may be dropped off at the Central Office at the address listed above during normal working hours beginning Monday, March 4.

Accommodations will be made for those with special needs.

Please note this is not enrollment

day for your child/

children. You are only applying for your choice of magnet school or schools.

It is not necessary to bring your child/children to application day. In addition, you do not need to bring your child’s shot record, birth certificate, etc.

You don’t have to live in Marion to take advantage of its exciting schools.

Simply stop by Central to complete a School Choice Application by May 1.

If you have any questions, please contact the Marion School District Central Office at 870-739-5100.

Please note that the Marion School District retains the right to make inter-school transfers based solely at the district’s discretion.

By Ralph Hardin