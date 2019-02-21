The Evening Times prints briefs about events for organizations, schools and governmental agencies. News briefs

• Free Tax Preparation West Memphis Public Library – Open until mid April when tax season is over, from 10 a.m.

until 2 p.m. on a first come, first served basis. For appointments call Yvonne Howard at 901-433-4334.

• Marion Chamber Of Commerce Quarterly Luncheon – Thursday, Feb.

21 at MPAC at noon.

• EACC presents the Platters, Original Cornell Gunter’s Coasters and the Drifters – Saturday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Ticket packages available online at www.eacc.edu or by calling 870-633-4480, ext. 352.

• Crittenden County Community Garden Seed Swap – Saturday, Feb. 23 at Angels Way Baptist Church from 9 a.m. until noon.

• Pi Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Celebrating 111th Founders Day –

Sunday, Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. at Bethel A.M.E. Church at 535 E. Barton, West Memphis.

Keynote speaker will be Dr.

Angela Davis of AMD Family Dentistry. A reception will follow the program.

is now seeking applications for its 2019 Herban Renewal grant program. The herb society annually awards small grants to nonprofit organizations that plan to use herbs in beautification and educational projects. Recipients of the grants agree to make a presentation of their project at a meeting of the society.

Schools, libraries, churches, garden clubs etc. are encouraged to apply. To get an application, send an email requesting an application form tomhsherbanrenewal@gmail.

com. To be considered for a grant, completed applications must be received by March 5.

• 72nd Annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet–

Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. at Southland Park Gaming and Racing Starting Gate Event Center.

Guest speaker Alex Holland, Lead Community Planner, McClure Engineering Company.

• Crowley’s Ridge Development Council (CRDC) County Wide Meeting – Tuesday, Feb. 26 at I Am A Part MB Church, 600 Vanderbilt, West Memphis. Everyone is invited to attend, especially pastors and church finance committee members. Sponsored by the Crittenden County Christian Coalition, Dr. C. W.

Campbell, president. For more information call 870206-5191.

• AARP Driver Safety Class – will be held on Thursday, Feb. 28 from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at East Arkansas Family Health Center. The cost for members is $15 and you should bring your red and white AARP Membership card. The cost for non-members is $20. At the end of the class participants will be given a Certificate to take to their insurance company to receive a discount on their automobile insurance. For more information contact Tamara Hood at 870-636-2418.

• West Memphis Lions Club Annual Pancake Breakfast – Tuesday, March 26 at the VFW, 406 S. Avalon St., West Memphis. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased from any Lions Club member or contact C. Ross at 901568-7218 or Fred Leonard at State Farm.

• Crittenden Youth Theatre’s Big Bad Auditions – Thursday through Saturday, March 29-30 at MPAC.

• Dunbar Creative Learning Center – Now Accepting New Applications “Infant and Toddler Program” Ages 6 weeks to 36 months, 320 Lee Street, Earle (behind the church). Open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drop-Ins Welcome.

State Licensed, C.P.R.

Certified. All meals included, experienced care givers. DCC/CCDF Voucher and Self Pay Accepted. For more information call Mrs.

Sharla Chase at 870-5145577.

• After School at Risk Program – Total Deliverance Cathedral Church is participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be provided at the following locations: Total Deliverance Cathedral Church, 400 Commerce St., Earle, supper M-F at 3:15/snacks at 4:15-5 p.m.

Saturday and days of no school from 12 until 1:15 p.m. New Bethel MB Church, 11 Swindle Rd, Earle, supper served every Wednesday from 7 p.m./snack at 7:45-8:15 p.m. Lion of the Tribe of Judah, 105 Sneed St., Marked Tree, supper from 7:45/snack 8:30-9:30 p.m. Every Sunday from 12 p.m./snacks at 1:15 p.m. Total Deliverance Cathedral Church, 131 Front St., Parkin, supper M-F after school at 4:15-5 p.m./snacks at 5-5:30 p.m. Whole Truth Church, 524 2nd St., Earle, supper served every Wednesday from 7:30-8:15 p.m./snacks 8:15-8:45 p.m.

• Commodity Distribution Program – The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas conducts four to five commodity food distributions annually at 20 different sites in 11 counties. Key Food Bank staff, with the help of several local volunteers, set up a one-day food panty at advertised locations throughout the year.

Families or individuals are given this food free of charge, and eligibility is based on the household’s combined monthly income. To verify income eligibility contact our USDA coordinator Keith Livesay at klivesay@foodbankofnea.org or at 870-932-3663.

• After School Meals Program – Wonder City, 412 S. 25th Street is providing a free at-risk after school program from 2:30 until 6 p.m.

As an enhancement to our afterschool program, we will also participate in the CACFP (Child and Adult Care Food Program), which provides snacks and meals to all children ages 5-18, regardless of race, sex, or disability.

Snack Time (3:30 p.m.) and Meal Time (5 p.m.). If more information is needed, please call 870-735-7592. Other program and feeding locations will be Academies of West Memphis, 501 West Broadway

• Purchase Birth & Death Certificates – At Crittenden County Health Unit, Vital Records Department, 901 N.

7th St., West Memphis during office hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Birth Certificate $12 ($10 for each additional copy) and Death Certificates $10 ($8 for each additional copy). You can still purchase certificates at 4815 W.

Markham St., Little Rock, AR 72205.

• Purchase Birth & Death Certificates in Earle –

Crittenden County Health Department, 841 Ruth St., Earle. Office hours are the first Wednesday of the month and every Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Birth Certificates are $12 ($10 for each additional copy) and Death Certificates are $10 ($8 for each additional copy).

• American Legion Charity Bingo – Mondays at 7 p.m. at 150 Legion Rd.

across from the speedway race track. If we have 35 people we will pay $100 per game. We will play old program. Early bird starts at 6:45. Call 870-7358803 after 4 p.m.

• Memphis Herb Society –