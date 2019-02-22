Black History Program

Pride of Ruth/St.Peters #336 had a Black History Program on Feb. 4. They educated the members and community on the achievements and accomplishments that the Masons and Eastern Stars has made in the community. They saluted and acknowledge Worthy Patron Eddie West, who was recently appointed as the first black police chief police of West Memphis, and Grand Worthy Matron Flora Jean Simon, who was elected first black female mayor of Dumas, Arkansas. A poem was recited. The program was very informative.

Submitted photos