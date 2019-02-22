Happy Valentine’s Day

On Feb. 8, Pride of Ruth/St.Peters#336 gave Weaver Elementary Students K-2 Valentine’s gift bags. They wanted each student to have a happy Valentine’s Day! Officers: N. Murray, W.M.; E. West, W.P.; C. Ross, A.M.; L. Tate, secretary; G.Catha, assistant secretary; A. Johnson, treasurer. With the members are first grade teacher Mrs. Thomas and first grade teacher Mrs. Boone and their classes. kindergarten teachers Mrs.Wilcox and Mrs. Lucus, and second grade teachers Mr. Johnson and Mrs. Bray.