HOROSCOPE

For Saturday, February 23, 2019 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Because you feel empathetic to the needs of those who are less fortunate than you, you want to help someone. This is an excellent idea; however, don’t give away the farm.

It’s easy to talk to members of the general public today, including friends and partners, because you are quick to sense where others are coming from. This is because you feel empathetic.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Don’t be surprised if co-workers ask you for advice today or they come to you for counsel. This is the kind of day where people will reach out to others for guidance.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Today you are in touch with your muse, which is why you are creative and very much alive! You also will enjoy the creative activities of others, including playful times with children. Romance will flourish!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You feel sympathetic with a family member today, which is why you will do something to help him or her if you can. This is good, because family is gold.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Your imagination is heightened today, which is why you might spend time daydreaming or being lost in a world of fantasy. (We all need days like this from time to time.) LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) If shopping today, you will be tempted to spend money on luxurious, elegant, expensive items! Think twice before you spend your hard-earned cash.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Because your Spidey sense is highly tuned today, you are sympathetic with others. You will listen with interest and protective concern.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You might want to spend time alone today because you feel otherworldly and very private. Use today to regenerate and restore yourself emotionally and psychologically.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) A friend might need your advice or help today, probably a female acquaintance. You might have practical advice for this person, because you often do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Others see you as sympathetic and kind today. This is not surprising because Aquarians always want to make the world a better place.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Because your appreciation of beauty is heightened today, give yourself a chance to enjoy beautiful places like art galleries, museums, beautiful buildings and pristine parks. Enjoy your day!

YOU BORN TODAY: Although you are comfortable dealing with groups, you often choose to be low-key and private. You are focused and like to stick to a plan. This year is your turn to take a rest. Naturally, you must cooperate with others.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)