Judge Jack Brawley: A Local Legend

Times Outdoors Columnist

There are only very few that can qualify as a “legend.” The Judge easily qualifies in the hunting and fishing world, and in his outstanding public service. Before becoming Crittenden County Judge, he farmed near Earle and Turrell where he raised his family of Don, Eddie, Stan, and Brenda. The Judge served in World War II and enjoyed boxing, becoming the Mid-South Middle Weight Champion and later inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame. As a young man, he was famous for fighting a bear at a circus.

He was a child of the Great Depression and started farming with mules and small tractors. The family first lived out from Earle, finally moving into Earle and spent his latter years in West Memphis.

Judge Brawley loved boxing and coached many local kids. His boxers won many boxing matches and his boys were always among the best. He would get the kids after school, train, and then drive them home with many of the boys living out in the country. The Judge was the father figure for many kids. Needless to say, Don, Eddie, and Stan were among his best fighters. He became Crittenden County Judge in 1970 and continued to serve for 14 years before retiring. During his term He was a co-founder of the West Memphis Boys Club and was on several civic boards including Crittenden Hospital.

The Judge loved hunting and fishing. He belonged to several hunting club including the Turrell Club near Snow Lake and later joining Five Lakes Club near Horseshoe Lake. He was serious about outdoor courtesy to others. Don as a small boy asked him why he slowed down when passing another boat fishing. He simply answered he did not want “mess up” the fishing for the other boat.

He taught the boys to be respectful to other hunters and fishermen. The Judge loved to fish and was very good, but he never threw back a fish. He might have an ice box full of big bream and crappie, but when he caught a “little one”, it went in the cooler along with the big boys. When asked why such a little fish was kept, his answered,” He bit didn’t he?” The boys say that was probably left over from his depression days when very little was wasted or thrown away.

When the Judge was farming, he always had a dove field that anybody was welcome to hunt.

Often there were 50-60 hunters on the field enjoying the good time. Traditionally after the hunt, the birds were cleaned and cooked with fried potatoes and white bread. He loved duck hunting with an old Browning A5 shotgun that he used after retiring a 40’s era Savage pump.

A D2-Olt duck call hung around his neck and he was a very good caller. When hunting with the Judge and he eased up to you telling a tale, the next thing you knew was his hand in your coat pocket getting a hand full of shot gun shells. He was very smooth with that and the tale he was telling was worth a few bullets.

The Judge enjoyed deer hunting down at Snow Lake with friends at the Turrell camp when deer season was only a week and started on Monday and ending on Sunday. He used a Winchester 308 automatic usually filling his tag. In those days hunters went to camp for the entire week making many memories and long term friends. The Judge’s guns are hung on the wall of the Brawley hunting camp at Snow Lake along with a treasure of pictures.

Fishing with the Judge was always an experience.

Papa Duck was fortunate to enjoy many trips with him to Mud Lake on the Five Lakes Club. He always liked to sit on the front and scull, not being a fan of electric trolling motors.

Being on the front gave him first shot at the bream bed! He would call me and say he had to check on a bridge on the south part of the county about 2 p.m.

That was the code to be at the boat dock because the shellcrackers were biting.

I would go by school and sneak Keith out for the afternoon. The teacher once commented that he seemed to always get sick when the fish were biting. We were fishing with crickets on a cane pole when the Judge decided throw a beetle on his ultra light rod and caught several large bream in a row. Keith just had to try and the Judge put him in his lap and taught him how to throw and reel the fish in. From that day on, Keith always loved throwing a jig rod. Obviously he had a good teacher and delighted in sitting with the Judge on the front seat.

Living on the farm the Judge always had an assortment of animals ranging from mules to chickens and wild animals. While turkey hunting on Brandywine he found a clutch of wild turkey eggs and brought them home and put them under a setting hem. He had a dozen tame wild turkeys living in the yard. Barney the Coon was raised before his eyes were open and he loved getting into the house where Mama Brawley promptly escorted him out. Stan tells of getting a pet monkey that lived in the house for several years and thought he was a person. The Judge loved both people and animals.

There are few legends in our world and quite often we do not recognize these exceptional people and how much they mean over the years, not only to their families, but to the everyday person they are associated with. There are many more stories that can be told about The Judge. He never knew a stranger and he delighted in going out of his way to help. His office in the court house was always open and he enjoyed visiting. There are many people in Crittenden County that can drive on gravel roads instead of dirt and mud because of him. Papa Duck was in Alaska fishing with Dr. Keith when the Judge passed away. I lost part of my family because he treated me like I belonged.

The Judge was a Leap Year baby, so this is a good time to honor this Legend. If you notice in this story, he is never called Jack. He will always be The Judge.

The Judge had a myriad number of friends with each having his own Judge’s story. If you have a tale to pass on, please send it to me so others can enjoy the story and remember this remarkable man.

By John Criner