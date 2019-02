Marriage Licenses

Feb. 13 Carlos J. Chavez, 22, of Cordova, Tennessee, and Leidy L. Castillo, 25 of Tampa, Florida Feb. 14 Brandon L. Gant, 33, of Memphis, and Tiffany R.

Smith, 29, of Marion Edgardo H. Rivera, 28, and Kenny A. Portillo, 21, both of Memphis Feb. 15 Ahmed M. Ali, 56, and Saada I. Abdulahi, 48, both of Cordova, Tennessee Sebastian Pastino, 25, and Manuela S. Angel, 23, both of Cordova, Tennessee Christopher S. Roberts, 36, and Jessica A. Ollis, 31, both of Crawfordsville Jeffery A. Pesce, 27, and Angela D. Hardison, 30, both of Horn Lake, Mississippi Warren A. Lambert, 24, and Dakota D. Prestage, 22, both of Hughes Samuel D. Curry, 33, Newport,

and Fatima L. Hicks, 37,

of Marion Feb. 19 Jeffery L. Pace, 39, and Rachael R. Martin, 38, both of Memphis James N. Parker, 71, and Brenda D. Hart, 72, both of Memphis Luis E. Gonzalez, 38, and Justina N. Crews, 23, both of Memphis Darren O. McAdoo, 45, of Houston, Texas, and Theresa A. Hymes, 31, of Little Rock Martin Castanon, 56, and Thelma J. Castanon, 36, both of Rossville, Tennessee

Divorce Petitions

Feb. 12 Kristina Semiche vs. Richard Semiche Tyshawn Foster vs. Precious

Love

Feb. 13 Herbert Lee Wiley vs. Fleeta Bee Wiley Kristy L. Payne vs. Dexter L. Payne

Marion Police Reports 02-04-19 / 02-11-19

02-04-19 – 10:30am – 321 Sartini Road – Criminal mischief 02-04-19 – 11:45am – 2850 I-55 Service Road – Theft of Vehicle 02-04-19 – 10:10am – 301 Judge Smith #28 – Theft of Property 02-04-19 – 3:45pm – 523 W.

Barton – Theft of Firearm 02-04-19 – 4:25pm – 121 Sherwood Cove – Runaway 02-04-19 – 11:45am – 535 Par – Recovery of Stolen Property 02-04-19 – 3:50pm – 413 Birdie #8 – General Information 02-04-19 – 4:30pm – 108 Willow – Attempted Suicide 02-04-19 – 7:30pm – 507 Par #3 – Theft of Firearm 02-04-19 – 7:30am – 407 Birdie – Theft of Firearm 02-04-19 – 9:13pm – 319 Dozier Circle – Harassment 02-04-19 – 8:00pm – 427 Birdie #8 – Criminal Mischief 02-04-19 – 11:45pm – Highway 77 – Suspended Driver License / /Careless and Prohibited Driving 02-05-19 – 9:44am – 905 Rue Le Mason – Theft of Property 02-05-19 – 12:24pm – 801 Carter – General Information 02-05-19 – 12:30pm – 212 Military – Request for Arrest 02-05-19 – 8:00am – 2787 Highway 77 – Theft by Receiving 02-05-19 – 4:30pm – 109 Cottonwood – Harassment 02-05-19 – 4:19pm – 303 Angelos Grove – Assault 02-05-19 – 5:03pm – 3148 I-55 Service – Financial Identity Fraud 02-06-19 – 10:00pm – 3535 I-55 – Theft of Vehicle 02-06-19 – 1:00pm – 403 Birdie #5 – Residential Burglary / Criminal Mischief 02-06-19 – 11:30am – 407 Birdie #2 – General Information 02-06-19 – 5:20pm – 403 Birdie #4 – Residential Burglary / Criminal Mischief 02-06-19 – 10:07pm – 220 Military – Harassment 02-07-19 – 11:00am – 612 Stewart – Domestic Battery 02-07-19 – 5:30pm – 324 Block #P – Harassment / Battery 02-07-19 – 5:00pm – 4195 W. I-55 Service – Criminal Trespass / Criminal Mischief / Breaking and Entering 02-07-19 – 9:58am – 801 Carter – Terroristic Threatening 02-07-19 – 5:00pm – 2137 Highway 77 – Possession of a Handgun by a Minor 02-07-19 – 10:58am – 2177 Highway 77 – Possession of a Handgun by a Minor 02-07-19 – 11:00am – 2100 Highway 77 – Shoplifting 02-07-19 – 2:00pm – U/K Found Property 02-07-19 – 12:16pm – 2137 Highway 77 – Possession of a Handgun by a Minor 02-07-19 – 10:20pm – 212 Military Road – Criminal Mischief 02-07-19 – 2:15pm – 1 Patriot – Theft of Property 02-07-19 – 3:15pm – 471 Meredith – Runaway 02-07-19 – 8:35pm – 406 E.

Brinkley Loop #7 – Endangering the Welfare of a Minor 02-08-19 – 6:59am – 134 Willow – Persons in Disagreement 02-08-19 – 9:35am – 32 Willow – Persons in Disagreement 02-08-19 – 9:50am – 154 Boston Cove – Domestic Battery 02-09-19 – 3:30pm – 513 Par – Fleeing / Possession of a Controlled Substance / Tampering with Physical Evidence / Carrying a Weapon 02-09-19 – 3:45pm – 513 Par – Fleeing / Possession of SCH VI LT 4oz / Carrying a Weapon / Tampering with Physical Evidence 02-09-19 – 3:00pm – 122 Cottonwood Cove – Domestic Battery 02-09-19 – 3:00pm – 121 Sherwood – Domestic Battery 02-09-19 – 8:15am – 371 Colonial – Domestic Battery 02-09-19 – 11:30am – 250 Pine – Theft of Property 02-09-19 – 2:00pm – 3635 I-55 Service – Welfare Concern 02-09-19 – 8:56pm – 133 Sycamore – Suspended Drive License 02-10-19 – 11:07am – 3262 I-55 Service – General Information 02-10-19 – 6:06pm – 109 Willow – Ord. 239 02-10-19 – 8:30pm – 533 Par – Persons in Disagreement 02-10-19 – 9:48pm – 89 Willow – Persons in Disagreement 02-11-19 – 1:00am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear

West Memphis Police Reports 2/4/19 – 2/11/19

2/4/19 6:16 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 2/4/19 9:35 300 W Service RD THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 2/4/19 6:41 2003 E Service RD 137 FALSE IMPRISONMENT – 2ND DEGREE / INTERFERES WITH ANOTHER PERSONS LIBERTY 2/4/19 13:20 1850 N Avalon ST 39 THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 2/4/19 13:42 3988 E Service RD 152 THEFT OF PROPERTY / DECEPTION 2/4/19 14:53 809 E Barton AVE BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 2/4/19 16:05 3503 Beatty ST THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 2/4/19 16:47 100 Court St.

FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/4/19 17:52 1015 Winchell ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/4/19 18:16 100 Court ST FAILURE TO COMPLY TO COURT ORDER – NO ARREST 2/4/19 18:41 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/4/19 19:54 N. 17th St./ Scottwood AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 2/4/19 19:55 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 2/4/19 23:07 505 Birch ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2/5/19 0:08 522 S 14Th ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-1ST DEGREE 2/5/19 1:37 3500 E Broadway AVE NO TAIL LIGHTS 2/5/19 9:09 552 Shoppingway BLVD 13 THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 2/5/19 12:21 1209 N Missouri ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/5/19 12:22 1402 Crestmere ST 1 GENERAL INFORMATION 2/5/19 14:01 100 W Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/5/19 14:39 South 17th street / Jackson Ave Robbery Aggravated 2/5/19 16:35 100 Court Contempt

Of Court

2/5/19 22:33 205 S Center DR POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 2/5/19 22:56 100 Court ST Contempt Of Court 2/6/19 0:29 208 W Service RD ASSAULT – 3RD DEGREE / CREATES APPREHENSION OF IMMINENT INJURY 2/6/19 2:44 1901 E Broadway Ave. 117 THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 2/6/19 9:01 1204 Goodwin AVE REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/6/19 9:49 500 Rival RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE 2/6/19 9:50 725 N 18Th ST ASSAULT – 3RD DEGREE / CREATES APPREHENSION OF IMMINENT INJURY 2/6/19 13:55 2003 E Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 2/7/19 9:45 300 W Service RD FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER IS STOLEN 2/6/19 16:21 South Avalon/ Auburn Street SPEEDING SCHOOL ZONES 2/6/19 16:51 907 Wingate Dr. GENERAL INFORMATION 2/6/19 16:56 131 S 9Th ST D DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2/6/19 18:00 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/6/19 22:31 2310 Goodwin AVE 10 Homicide – MURDER – 2ND DEGREE / EXTREME INDIFFERENCE 2/6/19 23:44 501 W Broadway Ave. FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/7/19 2:55 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/7/19 10:26 Missouri/ Thompson DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 2/7/19 10:59 200 Block West Bond Street Contempt Of Court 2/7/19 12:14 700 S Avalon ST 44 TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 2/7/19 14:45 626 E Broadway AVE HINDERING APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION / LIES OR ATTEMPTS TO PROVIDE FALSE 2/7/19 15:16 908 Vanderbilt Ave. BATTERY – 2ND DEGREE / INJURES PERSONS OVER 60 YOA AND 12 YOAAND YOUNGER 2/7/19 15:54 2312 E Jackson AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / FIGHTING OR VIOLENT, THREATENING, OR TUMULTUOUS BEHAVIOR 2/7/19 16:56 600 N 7Th ST BATTERY – 2ND DEGREE / INJURES EMERGENCY MEDICAL TECHNICIAN OR OTHER MEDIC 2/7/19 17:36 303 N Rhodes ST GENERAL INFORMATION 2/7/19 17:50 2910 Dickson ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/7/19 18:09 205 S Center DR GENERAL INFORMATION 2/7/19 20:52 Waverly Rd @ Hinkley Rd POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 2/7/19 22:54 2500 Thompson AVE THEFT OF PROPERTY / DECEPTION 2/7/19 23:59 2910 Beatty ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE 2/8/19 3:35 1012 S Roselawn DR FALSE IMPRIS-ONMENT – 2ND DEGREE / INTERFERES WITH ANOTHER PERSONS LIBERTY 2/8/19 12:55 1075 N 7Th ST THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 2/8/19 7:05 626 E Broadway AVE FOUND PROPERTY 2/8/19 8:27 1024 Lehr ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 2/8/19 8:50 1024 Lehr ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 2/8/19 10:19 505 N 18Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/8/19 13:40 702 Calvin Avery DR B LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/8/19 11:58 2908 Beatty ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/8/19 13:08 307 N 4Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/8/19 13:26 100 Court FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/8/19 15:07 331 W Barton AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2/8/19 15:56 626 E Broadway AVE REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/8/19 17:18 117 Greenwood AVE REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/8/19 17:44 473 S Roselawn DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/8/19 18:10 798 W Service Rd. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/8/19 18:45 2800 E Service RD THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 2/8/19 18:54 409 Gibson AVE BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 2/8/19 23:51 E Mcauley @ Julia DISORDERLY CONDUCT / PUBLIC PLACE USES ABUSIVE, OBSCENE SPEECH OR OBSCENE 2/8/19 22:00 Ingram / Service FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/9/19 0:30 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 2/9/19 4:54 2001 E Service POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 2/9/19 5:03 2501 E Service Rd. POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE GT 2GM BUT LT 10GM 2/9/19 10:09 420 S Avalon ST CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 2/9/19 12:01 1309 W Barton AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 2/9/19 12:22 1100 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 2/9/19 12:24 2417 E Jackson AVE ARSON – DAMAGE $500 OR MORE 2/9/19 13:38 231 E Broadway ST THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 2/9/19 15:24 1985 Kroger DR A1 GENERAL INFORMATION 2/9/19 17:14 1550 Ingram BLVD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 2/9/19 17:58 2950 E Jackson AVE 17 BATTERY – 2ND DEGREE / INJURES PERSONS OVER 60 YOA AND 12 YOAAND YOUNGER 2/9/19 22:18 1550 Ingram BLVD A DISORDERLY CONDUCT / PUBLIC PLACE USES ABUSIVE, OBSCENE SPEECH OR OBSCENE 2/9/19 23:54 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 2/10/19 1:09 South 13th / Harrison REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/10/19 2:06 234 S 12Th ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2/10/19 6:53 522 N 18Th ST THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 2/10/19 8:08 316 Forrest Park DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/10/19 11:32 1805 Wheeler AVE LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/10/19 12:01 234 S 12Th ST THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 2/10/19 12:10 2209 E Broadway AVE BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 2/10/19 12:30 2604 Autumn ST THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 2/10/19 14:27 240 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/10/19 18:07 1800 N Missouri ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/10/19 21:02 South Avalon / Rainer Road POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 2/10/19 21:55 1550 Ingram BLVD A OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / OBSTRUCTS, IMPAIRS, HINDERS 2/10/19 22:27 709 Dogwood CV GENERAL INFORMATION 2/11/19 1:03 Balfour Road / Rich Road FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/11/19 1:54 11th St. / Polk St. PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 2/11/19 1:50 234 S 12Th ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ