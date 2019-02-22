Northeast Arkansas Fishing Report

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission

www.agfc.com

Ome Coleman at Lake Poinsett State Park said, “I am being told that some people think that Lake Poinsett State Park is closed because the lake has been drained. We are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and closed on Saturday and Sunday for this month only. Beginning in March the visitor and information center will be open every day. The campground is open every day all year. And, yes we have live bait as well as other fishing supplies. The sale of minnows and nightcrawlers is increasing. I am getting good reports from those who are fishing at Lake Hogue.” ***

Crown Lake

Boxhound Marina reported that the lake level is high and the clarity is “very dingy.” Fishing for all species has been poor this week. No surface temperature was recorded. Bass were biting fair last week though they were very deep. Crappie last week were in the 10-15 range and biting well until all the rain and lake level rise. ***

Spring River

Mark Crawford with Spring River Flies & Guides said water levels are running at 400 cfs and water clarity has been good. The river is looking great and the smallmouth bass and brown trout have been hitting. The trout are biting great, anglers just might have to work a little harder to get the fly down. Olive Woollies and Y2Ks have been the main producers. John Berry of Berry Brothers Guide Service in Cotter said the Spring River is high and off color. This is a great place to wade fish when they are running water on the White and Norfork rivers. Canoe season is over. Be sure to wear cleated boots and carry a wading staff. There is a lot of bedrock that can get very slick. ***

White River

Triangle Sports said it had no reports. The level and current of the river is rising, and the clarity is poor.

Lake Poinsett