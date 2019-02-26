Former Blue Devil scores winning run for Hogs

Washington, Arkansas baseball off to hot start in 2019

By the Times Sports Staff

sports@theeveningtimes.com

Arkansas baseball is off to a 5-1 start. You can find the Razorbacks in too many national polls to count, they’re as high as number 13 in the most recent AP Top 25 poll.

Hog slugger Heston Kjerstad’s walkoff capped a recent weekend sweep, but local sports fans watching the game were likely cheering loudest for the runner that scored off that single, a former West Memphis Blue Devil.

Arkansas Freshman Curtis Washington Jr. led off the 9th inning with his first hit as a Razorback. He also recorded a walk in the 3-2 victory last Sunday victory over Eastern Illinois to sweep the Panthers.

The Diamond Hogs then headed to Los Angeles this past weekend where they won two-out-of-three against the USC Trojans.

Former West Memphis Blue Devil and current Arkansas Razorback freshman Curtis Washington Jr. gets ready to hit. Washington scored the winning run for the Razorbacks last Sunday in Arkansas’ win over Eastern Illinois.

Photo courtesy of UofA Sports