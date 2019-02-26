HOROSCOPE

For Wednesday February 27, 2019 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You will be powerful today when talking to parents, bosses and the police. When you speak, others will listen because you believe in yourself.

You feel charged up today about political, racial and religious issues, which is why you won’t hesitate to speak your mind. You also might be excited about a future trip.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You will stand your ground today in disputes about shared property, inheritances and insurance matters. This is because you believe you are right, which gives you the courage to defend yourself.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You might attract someone to you today who is bold and forthright. In fact, this person might set you back on your heels; nevertheless, it will be interesting!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You have lots of energy to work out today, which is why you will be productive. You are concerned about the welfare of co-workers, for which they will be grateful.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) This is a creative day for you! You feel friendly and eager to socialize with others. Sports events and playful activities plus the arts will appeal to you. Enjoy this day!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Today you have the energy to make improvements at home. This will please you because you like your home to look attractive, not just to impress others, but because you like to be in nice surroundings.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) If you are in sales, marketing, acting, teaching or writing, you will be effective today. Others will be persuaded by what you have to say.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Respect your moneymaking ideas today because this is a good day for business and commerce. You know what you want to accomplish when it comes to money matters.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Today the moon is in your sign getting a blast of energy from Mars. This will help you take advantage of whatever presents itself to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Keep your ear to the ground, because something is taking place behind the scenes. If you suspect something is percolating on the back burner, it is!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) This is a wonderful day to schmooze with others, especially with groups, clubs and organizations. People will love your energy and emotional flair!

YOU BORN TODAY: You are sensitive and emotional and will help those who are suffering. Take care of yourself this year so you are a strong resource to others. Nurture relationships you value. Focus on your personal responsibilities to family as well as yourself, because service to others is important this year. Explore the arts; enroll in a class.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)