WMCS wins State Title

Black Knights take home Class A MAIS State Championship

The West Memphis Christian Black Knights ran roughshod through the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools Class A State Basketball Tournament like it was yesterday’s homework.

The local private high school boys team went undefeated in conference play this year and streaked through a series of qualifying tournaments to win their first state tournament crown in basketball.

The team stood head and shoulders above the competition with three All-Tournament players in team stars Elijah Eulls, Jonathan Jones and Tony Moore.

With the title came the keys to enter into its first ever berth in the MAIS Mississippi Overall State Grand Championship taking place this week.

To win the title, the Black Knights had to go through a very familiar opponent in DeSoto Academy. And that’s just what they did, besting the Mighty Doves 75-35. Ironically, after all previous match-ups with DeSoto Academy had been close, WMCS easily downed their conference rivals for the fifth time this year (twice in home-andhome league play and two previous encounters in tournament bracket draws).

As the team headed home, met at the bridge by a police escort courtesy of the WMPD, Coach Shane Edwards noted the team’s focus during the championship victory.

“We went in there to win,” said Edwards

By John Rech