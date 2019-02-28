HOROSCOPE

For Friday, March 1, 2019 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a pleasant, social day where you will enjoy the company of others. In fact, a friend might become a lover, because romance is blessed! Woot!

This afternoon your interaction with bosses and parents will be pleasant. Indeed, someone might do you a favor or praise you. Whatever happens will be pleasing.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Unexpected opportunities to travel for pleasure might present themselves this afternoon. This window of opportunity is brief, so you will have to act quickly.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) A surprise opportunity later in the day might give you an advantage in dealing with shared property or inheritances. Someone might give you a gift or do a favor for you.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) This is a lovely day to socialize; however, you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others because the moon is moving directly opposite your sign. Just go with the flow.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Co-workers are supportive this afternoon. If you need help from someone, don’t hesitate to ask. You might make a new friend related to your work.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Love at first sight might take place for some of you today. All of you will enjoy unexpected opportunities to socialize and have fun. (Parents should be extra vigilant because this could be an accident- prone day for your kids.)

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) A surprise situation might take place at home today. People might drop by and surprise you. Be prepared and have good food and drink on hand.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You can make money from your words today. You also will enjoy your everyday surroundings and be pleased with everyone you meet. You feel loved!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Business and finance are blessed today, which is why you might be able to increase your earnings or make money on the side. You also might buy something beautiful.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Today the Moon is in your sign lined up with fair Venus, which is an excellent influence for romance and any social gathering. Have a party!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Secret love affairs might take place today for many of you. At the very least, an unexpected flirtation might surprise you and give you a lift!

YOU BORN TODAY: You are loyal to friends and family. You are dependable, helpful and imaginative. This is your year of harvest and major achievements because you are reaping the benefits of the past decade. You will taste power and leadership in all your relationships. Get going. Make it happen! It’s time to think “success, power and money.” You are blessed this year!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)