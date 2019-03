Track Stars

At the recent 2019 Arkansas Indoor State Track Meet, a trio of Patriot track athletes had impressive showings in a pair of events. In the 60-meter dasch, Shaka Bogan finished in 3d place, with Rian Green coming in 5th overall, and Anthony Price coming in 7th place. Bogan and Green placed in the 200 meter dash as well, with Bogan coming in 2nd place and Green finishing in 6th place.

Photo courtesy of Marion School District