What’s all this Chamber of Commerce business about anyway?

What does the Chamber do? Why should my business join the Chamber? These are the questions that I get asked quite often. As a former small business owner, I asked the same questions when I was invited to join the Chamber of Commerce. The Marion Chamber of Commerce operates as a 501(c)(6) organization, which is a non-profit entity supported by membership dues. A Chamber’s main purpose is to promote the city to outsiders and to create a better community for the residents. Our Chamber staff works for that purpose by promoting Marion, at the state and regional levels, to individuals and corporations, and by creating events and opportunities locally that increase the “feel good” aspect of our town.

Again you ask, “Why should my business join the Chamber?”

The Marion Chamber of Commerce has between 220-250 members that support us each year. Approximately 50 of those member businesses are located in cities other than Marion.

Last week I had a call from a longtime Chamber member and friend who owns a business in a neighboring town. He had received his member renewal packet and had a suggestion for our Mission Statement.

We took his comments to heart and added two small words to our official Vision and Mission Statement that make a huge difference in the meaning and intent of our work. See if you can spot the change!

Our Vision — “A vibrant business community with an excellent quality of life for all residents in and around Marion.”

Our Mission — “The Marion Chamber of Commerce works to promote commercial and economic growth and to foster civic improvements that benefit those who live in and around Marion.” *** We have developed a graphic that shows the membership benefits to your business. Please review it and contact me directly if you have questions or would like to know more about joining the Marion Chamber of Commerce.

*** Attention crittenden co. residents!

Don’t forget to assess your personal and/or business property before May 31st! Contact the Tax Assessor’s Office at 870-739-3606 if you have any questions about assessing procedures.

*** ARDOT Public Meeting, to be held on March 7 The Arkansas Department of Transportation will hold a public involvement meeting for the Military Road expansion and widening project on Thursday, March 7, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Marion United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, located at 81 Military Road. This “open house” is for interested citizens to view displays, ask questions and receive information about this important project.

*** Calendar of Community Events Sunday, March 3

• Soup Sunday benefiting Families in Transition at Tacker’s Shake Shack, 11a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, March 7

• ARDOT Public Involvement Meeting for Military Road project @Marion Methodist 4 to 7 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, March 8-9

• MBN Conquistador Challenge / Steak Cookoff, Esperanza Bonanza Pavillion at the Marion Sports Complex.

Monday, March 11

• Crittenden Youth Theatre Auditions – “A Thousand Cranes” – 4 to 6 p.m.

• Legislative Reception in Little Rock, 5 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 28

• ASU Mid-South Career Expo, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Joint WMCOC/Marion COC Business After Hours at Mound City Delta Farm Resorts & Events, 4 to 6 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday, March 28-30

• DeltaARTS and the Crittenden Youth The­atre present “Big Bad,” at the Marion Performing Arts Center.

Saturday, March 30

• Motivated Authors Spotlight Showcase at West Memphis Civic Center, noon to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 6

• Marion Countryside Ride, at the Marion Courthouse, 8 a.m. to noon.

Friday, April 12

• DeltaARTS Art Show Opening for Jimpsie Ayres & Jeanne Seagle, ASU Mid-South.

Saturday, April 27

• 4th Annual Sultana Disaster Conference and Symposium

• DeltaARTS presents “Art on the Levee” at the Waverly Plantation, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 8-10

• Esperanza Bonanza Rodeo, Cooking Competition and Fair, at the Marion Sports Complex.

Thursday, May 9

• MCOC Quarterly Luncheon, at MPAC at noon Friday-Saturday, May 10-11

• Crittenden County Master Gardeners annual plant sale, 9 a.m.

to 4 p.m.

Monday, June 3

• 3rd annual MCOC/Rotary Melton Holt Memorial Golf Tournament, times to be announced.

Sunday – Tuesday, August 4-6

• DeltaARTS Jeanine Earney Celebrity Carnival.

Thursday, August 15

• MCOC Quarterly Luncheon at MPAC at noon.

Thursday, September 12

• Annual MCOC Awards Banquet, time and place TBD.

Saturday, September 28

• 3rd Annual Hogs on the Square Watch Party, Courthouse Square, time TBD.

Thursday, November 7

• MCOC Quarterly Luncheon at MPAC at noon Thursday, December 5

• Christmas on the Square, 6 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, December 12

• Marion Christmas Parade, 6:30 p.m.