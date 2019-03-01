Church Announcements:

New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church: I am Pastor Terrie Pulliaum and I would like to invite you and yours to worship with me at New Shiloh MB Church, 3375 Gammon Rd., in Marion. We are currently having church the 1st and 3rd Sundays of the month. Romans 10:10 ‘For the with the heart one believes unto righteousness and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.’ I am asking that you and yours come out and get more of the Word of God and be blessed. I am praying that God will bless you and yours with your hearts desires. Rev. Terrie Pulliaum, senior pastor.

• Old St. Paul News: We will have children’s church this Sunday, March 3.

Marriage ministry Sunday, March 3 at 5 p.m. facilitated by our pastor and 1st Lady Eair Anthony. Bible Institute each Wednesday night in March from 6:157:30 p.m. There will be classes for adults and children. Frederick S. Anthony, host pastor.

• The Morning Star Baptist Church: Will be hosting The 16th Anniversary for Worship & Ministry Community Choir, Sunday, March 3, at 3 p.m.

Guests include: Pleasant View Pastor Rev.

Impact James Parker Center of host is pastor.

Memphis, Tenn., I’m A Part Church Choir of West Memphis, Mt. Zion of Clarksdale, Morning Star Church Choir of West Memphis; Mt. Vernon Church Choir, Crawfordsville; 100 Voices of West Memphis, and others. Please come out and be blessed! 134 S. 8th St., West Memphis. Host Pastor Rev. James Parker.