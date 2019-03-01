Earle News

By Sue Ann Elms

The Good Life Club Doris Gately joined the Good Life Club for a weeks trip to Iceland returning home Feb. 23.

They enjoyed seeing Water Falls, Glacier Lagoon, Diamond Beach, a museum, took a boat trip where they saw part of the Northern Lights, a two hour walking tour, volcanos, swam in the Blue Lagoon and tasted shark and whale meat.

Doris was joined by Donna Moore of Clinton and Kathy Cardaman of Bentonville.

Earle Baptist Luncheon Members of the Earle Baptist Church enjoyed a luncheon held following the worship service last Sunday.

Rev. James Decanter was guest speaker and attended with his wife, Peggy. A total of 30 attended.

Rev. Tony Wells is pastor.

Valentine Dinner

The United Methodist Church was the setting for their Annual Valentine Dinner. The menu was chicken, wild rice, green been casserole, slaw, salad, baked pineapple, rolls and a beverage.

Pastor Johnny Jenkins welcomed the guests and gave the invocation.

A total of 50 attended.

Alex Turner was accompanist and in charge of the program and played several selections on the piano.

The program included a hymn “To God Be The Glory,” a solo flute by Debbie Capps “I Pray,” A solo by Susan Berry “Seeds,” a solo by Lana Ampueda “Edelweiss” and a group singing “Circle of Love” Tony Wells did a solo “I Cannot Tell.” A hymn was sung, “Great Is Thy Faithfullness,” a solo by Lana Ampueda “I Dreamed A Dream,” a duet by Susan Berrry and Carla Nimrocks of “Gift of Love,” a flute solo by Debbie Capps “Fairest Lord Jesus,” a solo by Carla Nimrocks “When I Look At You.” The benediction was given by Rev.

Tony Wells.

Comings & Goings

Kay and Rickey Rogers were in Marion Feb. 16 in the home of Lauren and Matt Rogers where they attended a birthday party for two year old William Rogers.

Eugene Barham of Dallas, Texas was a recent weekend visitor in the home of Jimmie Barham.

Janis Lancaster and Frankie Smith were in Wynne Feb. 9 where they attended the Wynne Music Club program presented by David Hill.

Linda Jo Branch, Terre Rodgers, Angela Shepard, Julie and Lexi Thompson spent the weekend recently in Fayetteville in the home of Cindy and Rev. Rex Dickey.

Joining them were Haley and Ben Dickey and two month old daughter Avery Jane of Ridgeway.