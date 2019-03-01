HOROSCOPE

For Saturday, March 2, 2019 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) It’s easy to be quarrelsome or irritable with friends today or perhaps a member of a group. Knowing this, be ready to count to 10 before you respond. No knee-jerk reactions!

Avoid quarrels with parents and bosses today because fights will not benefit you. Always remember which side your bread is buttered on. Right?

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Avoid touchy subjects like politics, religion and racial issues today, because quarrels will break out. You don’t need this, plus why alienate someone? Keep your friends.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Disputes about shared property, inheritances and insurance issues are likely today. Don’t go overboard but do stand your ground. (You’re no fool.)

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Be patient with partners and close friends today, because arguments will break out. It’s not just you — everyone is easily irritated today. Be understanding.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) A number of things might get you frazzled on the job today. This means you have a choice of how to respond. You can get upset and make things worse, or decide to be sensible and mature.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) This is an accident-prone day for your kids. Romantic partners also might have a falling out today because people are emotionally at odds with each other. Be patient.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Avoid domestic squabbles today, because these will not benefit you. Harmony at home is what you want to strive for to make life easier for everyone.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Think before you speak today, because you can be blunt. You don’t intend to be, but you are. Today it’s easy to say something you will later regret.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Quarrels about money or possessions might arise today. This is because people feel easily irritated today. Don’t give in to this. Be a role model for others.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Everyone is emotionally volatile today, which means things can get off on the wrong foot before you know it. Because you value your friendships, think before you respond. Stay chill.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Don’t take something personally today if someone is short-tempered. Many people feel this way today because the moon is at odds with fiery Mars.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are a hard worker with a strong purpose. You are sometimes shy. You enjoy being surrounded by beauty and luxury. This year you are moving away from heavy burdens to something new and lighter! It is a time of completions and taking inventory, because you’re wrapping up a nine-year cycle. This is why you will say goodbye to some aspects of your life.

