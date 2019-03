Marriage Licenses

Feb. 20 Jose W. Rubio, 36, and Marlen O. Escobar, 34, both of Memphis, Tennessee Feb. 21 Ubiel Santiago, 33, and Amanda Gonzalez, 37, both of Horn Lake, Mississippi Selvin O. Rodriquez, 30, and Marlene P. Reyes, 46, both of Bartlett, Tennessee Feb. 22 Gonzalo I. Ramirez, 36, and Everilda F. Lopez, 33, both of Memphis De La Cruz Diego, 24, and Domingo M. Castro, 21, both of Memphis Sebastian H. Chavez, 54, and Maria F. Padilla, 45, both of Memphis Meguel M. Salamanca, 19, and Vanesa S. Otero, 19, both of Memphis Angel Aquilar, 33, and Maria E. Gomez, 44, both of Cordova, Tennessee Feb. 25 Elliott C. Stewart, 33, and Walresha L. Dinwiddie, 22, both of Palestine Pheshawnio A. Aldrige, 32, and Victoria L. Rome, 35, both of Cordova, Tennessee Robert L. Thomas III, 43, and Shawanda R. Butler, 42, both of West Memphis Feb. 26 Ratael Huerta, 48, and Maribel Rasas, 42, both of Memphis Kyle J. Carvajal, 35, of Marion, and Tennie D. Pufahl, 33,

of Turrell

Marion Police Reports

02-11-19 / 02-18-19 02-11-19 – 12:01am – 3148 I-55 East Service Road Loitering 02-11-19 – 1:00am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 02-12-19 – 10:50am – 238 Southwind – Breaking and Entering 02-13-19 – 1:35pm – 1101 L.H.Polk – Theft of Property 02-13-19 – 8:33am – 452 Military Road – Shoplifting 02-14-19 – 3:15pm – 801 Carter – Disorderly Conduct 02-14-19 – 2:35am – 14 Military Road – Disorderly Conduct 02-15-19 – 11:45pm – 105 Stonehendge Cove – General Information 02-15-19 – 2:30am – 100 Hino – Theft of Property x 2 02-15-19 – 11:35pm – 113 Eveningwind – Theft by Receiving 02-15-19 – 11:31am – 1 Patriot Drive – Disorderly Conduct 02-15-19 – 10:30am – 509 Par – Theft of Property 02-15-19 – 11:57am – 308 Medel Marconi – Harassing Communications 02-15-19 – 11:11pm – 527 Paar #5 – Harassing Communications 02-16-19 – 11:17am – 503 Par #6 – General Information 02-16-19 – 8:15am – 126 Lori – Harassment 02-16-19 – 7:22pm – Shiloh – DWI / Refusal to Submit to Test / Drove Left of Center / Possession of a Controlled Substance / No Driver License 02-17-19 – 4:40am – 292 Shiloh – Persons in Disagreement 02-17-19 – 9:42am – 292 Shiloh – Persons in Disagreement 02-17-19 – 1:00pm – 126 Henry – Interference with Custody 02-17-19 – 1:00pm – 519 Ercole – Persons in Disagreement 02-17-19 – 5:32pm – 89 Willow – Criminal Mischief 02-17-19 – 4:50pm – 911 Nicks Cove – Disorderly Conduct 02-17-19 – 5:53pm – 125 Shiloh – General Information 02-17-19 – 9:05pm – Military Road – Possession of SCH 1 or 11 LT 2 GM 02-17-19 – 9:05pm – Military Road – Disregard RR Crossing / Suspended Driver License 02-18-19 – 11:45am – 613 Kosier – Theft of Property 02-18-19 – 8:25am – 127 Lori – Persons in Disagreement / Criminal Mischief 02-18-19 – 3:00pm – 408 E.

Brinkley Loop #8 – Possession of SCH VI LT 4oz 02-18-19 – 910 Pleasant Plains Cove – Persons in Disagreement

02-18-19 – 12:06pm – 2100

Highway 77 – Theft of Property

West Memphis Police Reports 2/11/19 – 2/18/19

2/11/19 9:00 1506 E Broadway AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 2/11/19 1:03 Balfour Road / Rich Road FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/11/19 1:50 234 S 12Th ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 2/11/19 9:29 429 W Broadway AVE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 2/11/19 10:26 1405 E Madiosn AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2/11/19 10:34 2412 E Barton AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 2/11/19 11:20 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/11/19 12:28 100 Court St.

FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/11/19 13:56 410 Gibson AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 2/11/19 14:30 908 Vanderbilt AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 2/11/19 15:20 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 2/11/19 15:24 429 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/11/19 15:53 300 S Avalon ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/11/19 16:28 100 Court St.

REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/11/19 19:16 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/11/19 21:13 1850 N Avalon ST 84 THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 2/12/19 0:17 707 E Broadway AVE BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 2/12/19 3:44 3996 E Service RD 181 DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2/12/19 4:26 600 W Broadway AVE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 2/12/19 10:14 504 Balfour RD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/12/19 11:52 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT OF PROPERTY / DECEPTION 2/12/19 14:27 505 Birch ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 2/12/19 15:06 Ross / Redding FOUND PROPERTY 2/12/19 16:13 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / OTHER REASONS FOR UNAUTHORIZED USE OF CAR 2/12/19 16:35 300 W Service RD VIOLATION OF THE ARKANSAS HOT CHECK LAW 2/12/19 16:43 MLK/ East Service Road POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 2/12/19 16:56 809 Walnut DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/12/19 17:25 South Walker Street/ East Broadway Avenue THEFT BY RECEIVING (FIREARM) 2/12/19 17:58 MLK/E.Service POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 2/12/19 18:09 305 N 34Th ST LOITERING 2/13/19 8:45 Weaver ST Robbery – Aggravated 2/12/19 19:15 BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / RECKLESSLY CAUSES INJURY 2/12/19 22:07 1850 N Avalon ST 84 LOITERING 2/13/19 1:52 1903 E Service RD Robbery – Aggravated 2/13/19 2:10 1550 Ingram BLVD A PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 2/13/19 2:51 2416 E Barton AVE I4 HARASSMENT / CONDUCT THAT REPEATEDLY CAUSES ALARM OR SERIOUS ANNOYS ANOTHER 2/13/19 3:27 318 E Bond AVE FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 2/13/19 3:34 1014 Stratford DR THEFT LESS THAN $1,000 (BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE) 2/13/19 7:52 1005 Roy Pugh ST THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 2/13/19 11:54 805 E Barton AVE D24 BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 2/13/19 12:20 208 W Jackson AVE A GENERAL INFORMATION 2/13/19 12:22 1103 N Missouri ST FORGERY 2/13/19 14:27 2509 Autumn AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2/13/19 17:39 601 S 17Th ST LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/13/19 20:33 600 N 7Th ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 2/13/19 21:22 321 S 20Th ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/13/19 23:35 East Broadway/ MLK Drive POSSESSION OF SCH IV OR V LT 28GM 2/14/19 0:27 329 S 18Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/14/19 2:17 1414 E Broadway AVE PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 2/14/19 2:59 2816 E Harrison AVE Robbery 2/14/19 9:07 505 S 17Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/14/19 10:10 unknown THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 2/14/19 12:56 Autumn THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 2/14/19 14:01 599 E Woodlawn DR POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 2/14/19 14:30 3106 E Broadway AVE BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 2/14/19 14:41 Martin Luther King Blvd./North Service Rd. LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/14/19 15:56 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / VEHICLE 2/14/19 16:02 501 W Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / FIGHTING OR VIOLENT, THREATENING, OR TUMULTUOUS BEHAV 2/14/19 16:06 599 E Woodlawn ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/14/19 16:14 1404 Village Dr. FOUND PROPERTY 2/15/19 6:14 4000 E Service RD 185 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/14/19 16:34 503 Hamilton ST GENERAL INFORMATION 2/14/19 16:36 2404 N Woodlawn DR GENERAL INFORMATION 2/14/19 17:27 503 Hamilton ST Possession of an open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle 2/14/19 17:36 503 Hamilton ST POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER LT 2GM 2/14/19 17:41 807 Richland DR POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 2/14/19 17:53 223 S Worthington DR POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 2/14/19 18:20 2724 Church ST OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / OBSTRUCTS, IMPAIRS, HINDERS, THE PER 2/14/19 18:20 2700 Church ST THEFT BY RECEIVING 2/14/19 18:23 1005 Richland DR POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 2/14/19 18:42 605 S 11Th ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/14/19 18:50 350 Afco RD REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/14/19 20:23 1814 E Jackson AVE TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 2/14/19 20:39 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/15/19 0:19 3900 Petro RD A THEFT OF PROPERTY – LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 2/15/19 1:53 2100 E Barton AVE LOITERING 2/15/19 1:55 131 S 9Th ST A BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/15/19 4:39 307 W Jefferson AVE BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE / WITH PURPOSE OF CAUSING, CAUSES SERIOUS INJURY WITH A DEADLY WEAPON 2/15/19 8:35 300 Shoppingway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 2/15/19 11:45 2005 Jackson Heights CV BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/15/19 12:20 100 Court ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT / PUBLIC PLACE USES ABUSIVE, OBSCENE SPEECH OR OBSCENE 2/15/19 12:24 FOUND PROPERTY 2/15/19 13:44 1800 N Missouri ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OF $1,000 OR LESS 2/15/19 14:08 3401 Service Loop Rd. GENERAL INFORMATION 2/15/19 14:54 135 S 20Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/15/19 15:29 Po Box 1229 REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/15/19 16:49 East Barton Avenue/Stuart Avenue POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 2/15/19 17:10 221 W Oliver AVE DOG BITE 2/15/19 17:14 1401 E Madison AVE POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 2/15/19 18:06 1958 Kroger PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 2/15/19 19:19 507 Gibson AVE TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 2ND DEGREE/THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 2/15/19 22:05 11th Street/ Polk Avenue DISORDERLY CONDUCT / OBSTRUCTS VEHICULAR OR PEDESTRIAN TRAFFIC 2/15/19 22:52 216 W Service RD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 2/15/19 23:45 209 Shoppingway BLVD 2 THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 FROM BUILDING 2/16/19 1:04 210 W Service RD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 2/16/19 5:09 2113 E Broadway AVE BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 2/16/19 9:35 Beatty / N. 36th DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 2/16/19 10:05 N 7th St/ E Barton Ave POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 2/16/19 11:24 1412 Chatham LN LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/16/19 15:33 North 7th/ Glenn Bailey DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 2/16/19 15:50 S 14th St/ E Harrison Ave DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 2/16/19 15:54 213 Elizabeth LN FOUND PROPERTY 2/16/19 16:01 Ingram/ Ingram Extd. AVE POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 2/16/19 16:58 504 N 16Th ST THEFT OF PROPERTY – LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 2/16/19 17:13 1550 Ingram BLVD A DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2/16/19 17:52 210 W Service RD FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/16/19 20:46 265 W Broadway AVE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 2/16/19 22:28 507 N 8Th ST LOITERING 2/17/19 1:57 1800 Missouri ST 2 FORGERY 2/17/19 2:17 1808 Scottwood ST CARELESS AND PROHIBITED DRIVING (ACCIDENT) 2/17/19 2:22 392 Three Forks RD 2 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 2/17/19 3:53 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 2/17/19 3:53 328 Forrest Park DR GENERAL INFORMATION 2/17/19 6:16 2103 Gathings DR TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT A STRUCTURE WITH PURPOSE TO INJURY OR DAMAGE PROPERTY 2/17/19 11:18 310 Polk ST THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM BUILDING 2/17/19 12:08 717 Belmont DR LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/17/19 15:24 Scottwood/ Julia DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2/17/19 15:51 N. Missouri / W. Service Rd PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 2/17/19 16:38 Auburn with / South Avalon POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 2/17/19 16:38 505 Birch ST COMMUNICATING A FALSE ALARM / CAUSE ACTION BY AN OFFICIAL OR AGENCY 2/17/19 17:38 3901 Petro RD Robbery 2/18/19 0:36 3901 Petro RD TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 2/18/19 1:15 3225 E Broadway AVE POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 2/18/19 1:50 South 12th Street And East Broadway PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 2/18/19 2:23 520 Parkway DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/18/19 3:39 2100 N 7Th ST GENERAL INFORMATION