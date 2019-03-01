New coach, new season for West Memphis Baseball

Fortner takes the reins for the Diamond Devils

WM School District New West Memphis Blue Devil baseball head coach Josh Fortner doesn’t hide his gratitude and excitement over his new job.

Fortner, who has spent the past few seasons as the team’s pitching coach, took over the head coaching job after Gary Cordell held the position for the previous three years, returning the program to relevancy and the state tournament.

“I’m beyond excited,” said Fortner, whose team opens the season at home Thursday at Tilden Rodgers Complex against Armorel. “It’s crazy the different opportunities the Lord has opened up for me since I came to West Memphis.

It’s just been mind-blowing to me that so much has been entrusted to me.

Baseball is what I wanted to (coach) coming out of college and to be the head coach of a 5A program is extremely exciting.”

The Blue Devils (12-15 a year ago) return nearly their entire pitching staff from 2018. The only attrition is Curtis Washington, now making an indelible mark for the Arkansas Razorback baseball team, who served as a relief pitcher last season.

Leading the staff this year, as he has the past two seasons, will be junior left-hander Price Watson, an all-conference selection last season. Watson has already made a verbal commitment to the University of Memphis.

Fortner will shepherd one of the most unique starting staffs in the state this season.

An all-lefty rotation.

Joining Watson in the rotation will be southpaws Cade Bell, Riley Masters and Trey Brossett.

The bullpen will be made up of Mason Kearney, Lance Burch and Chavarris Adaway.

“We’re deep with experience for sure,” said Fortner. “Whoever takes advantage of these early-season opportunities will get the bulk of the work this season.

Mason will be a late-inning guy for us because he has a lot of run on his fastball.

This is the most depth we’ve had in pitching since I’ve been here.”

Leading the everyday starters will be Kearney, who will move from second base, where he’s started the last two seasons, to shortstop. Starting at second base for the Blue Devils will be senior Carlson Bennage, who started a lot of games last year in place of the injured Kearney.

“We’re solid there with Mason and I think he’ll hit at the top of our lineup,” said Fortner.

The catcher will be talented ninth-grader Caleb Catt, who will be backed up by Caleb Troxler.

Returning at first base is senior Tanner Ramsey, who started every game in 2018. Burch, who Fortner said will likely hit in the middle of the lineup, returns at third base. The outfield, from left to right, will be comprised of ninth-grader Gage Watson, Price Watson and Brossett.

Serving as an able-bodied utility player on the infield will be ninth-grader Peyton Voyles, who stood out for the junior high team last year.

“Offensively last year we struggled to hit good fastballs,” said Fortner.

“We have made strides in that department and we’ve tried the best we’ve could to simulate game-action in batting practice.”

Thursday’s home opener will be followed up by a Friday game at Armorel.

Sargent Signs with Mount Mercy Flanked by his senior teammates, Marion Patriots outfielder Garrett Sargent has signed to play college baseball at Mount Mercy University in northeast Iowa, joining his older brother Joel on the diamond for the MMU Mustangs next season.

Photo submitted

By Billy Woods