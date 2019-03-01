Wild Game Supper 2019

More than 350 men and boys enjoyed the annual Angels Way Baptist Church wild game supper. This year was a little different from the previous suppers with the meal being BBQ pork with beans, slaw, and all the trimmings including a wide variety of deserts.

The supper was held in West Memphis Christian School. Loren Strickland is the pastor and professional bass fisherman Mark Rose was Master of Ceremonies with David Blanton being the guest speaker. David Blanton is vice president of TV Productions and host of Realtree Outdoors on Sportsman’s Channel as well as overseeing the production of the best selling deer hunting DVDs of all time, Monster Bucks.

Blanton is 58 years old, started hunting at 12 and took his 1st deer at the age of 20. He is the father of three boys with the oldest boy being the avid outdoorsman. He speaks at 10-12 wild game dinners a year giving his Christian testimony. David is from LaGrange, Georgia and has worked with Realtree, whose headquarters are in Columbus, Georgia, almost from the start of the company. He says he enjoys scouting for game and hanging tree stands, but the best part of his job is meeting people. Blanton says he is truly blessed by making a living traveling the world and hunting. David is easy to visit with and he is truly a “good ole boy”.

The supper gave a multitude of prizes including hunting clothes, rod and reel, and a variety of gift certificates. All the kids won a door prize. It was a great evening of Christian fellowship and great food. We look forward to next year. Angels Way also sponsors the big spring fishing rodeo at Tilden Rodgers Lake in the spring.

Hunting is almost over and the awful weather this month puts a real damper on any kind of outdoor activity. Squirrels, rabbits, and archery for deer can still be enjoyed. The lakes are high and muddy, with the windy conditions making the lakes rough and dangerous.

Horseshoe Lake is very high preventing fishing under the boat docks and the bayous are extremely muddy.

The last few days have been much better with sunshine and warmer weather, giving the fishermen hope for March, which is the start of spring fishing. The Mississippi River is at flood stage and the wild life is pushed upon the levee.

Take the family and camera and look at the deer, turkeys, and other wild life up close. Be sure DO NOT shoot anything off the levee. The game wardens are watching and waiting for gun shot.

Papa Duck asked for stories about Judge Jack Brawley and it was unanimous for stories of the Judge helping people. A favorite story is what the Judge did with all the fish he caught.

Back at the boat landing with a big drink box full of big bream (and a few little ones) he was asked what he was going to do with all the fish? He gave some to the fellow fisherman who had not had as much good luck and there were still half a box full. It turned out the Judge had a routine of giving fish to people who needed food. He said these folks needed the fish or they might go hungry.

There was an elderly black lady he always went by and gave cleaned fish to. The Judge was good to all. We are glad to hear more tales.

If anyone has some legends to honor, please let Papa Duck know.

With fishing season not far away, get that young fisherman out in the yard and practice throwing those rods. This would be a good time to show him how to clean the reels and take care of the rods. Lakeside Taxidermy appreciates getting to mount your trophies quickly, at a fair price, and quality work.

By John Criner Times Outdoor Columnist