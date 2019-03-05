H«(Q)§(C(Q)IPIE

For Wednesday, March 6, 2019 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Grab every opportunity to travel or get further education, because this is your year to do this. It won’t always be this easy. Don’t take these opportunities

This is a reminder that this is the best year in over a decade to get a loan or mortgage or benefit from the wealth of others. Timing is everything.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) This year you can improve your partnerships and close relationships. In fact, it’s the best year for Geminis to get married in 12 years!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Expect to improve your job and your health this year. This means this is a bonus year for you! Enjoy your good fortune.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Give yourself permission to take vacations and mini getaways this year, because it’s the best year in over a decade for you to do this. Let your hair down and have fun!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Keep looking for ways to improve your home or your realestate situation, because it’s possible this year. You might move to bigger and better digs or improve where you live.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) This year you have a more positive outlook on life. Of course, you still have fears and worries, because we always do. But you are more optimistic!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Keep looking for ways to boost your income, because you can get richer this year. This is a fact. Keep your eyes open and your nose to the grind stone.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) This is a fortunate year for you, because your ruler, lucky Jupiter, is in your sign for the first time since 2007. This will last for the year and not return again until 2031.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Be open to an increased awareness of your inner world and a growing spirituality within you this year. This is special and rare.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Enjoy your increased popularity this year. Be aware that all your interactions with friends and groups can benefit you. Remember this.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) It’s important to use an opportunity when we have one. This year you have a chance to impress people and make a name for yourself. Do what you can!

YOU BORN TODAY: You are creative and have psychic abilities. You help others but will also defend yourself. Finally, all your hard work is starting to pay off. Now you can begin to simplify your life and channel your energy to build solid foundations. Work with purpose. Physical exercise will be important this year. Explore yoga, martial arts or jogging — any physical discipline that you enjoy.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)