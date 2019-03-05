Patriots’ Sargent signs with Mount Mercy University

Marion outfielder will play for Mustangs with older brother at the college level By John Rech news@theeveningtimes.co m Marion Patriot senior Garrett Sargent signed to play college baseball 550 miles from home. Despite the distance a piece of home will be there to greet him as he joins his older brother Joel at Mount Mercy University. The brothers will suit up for the Mustangs.

“I will get to play with my brother for a year,” said Garrett. “I look up to him, so Mount Mercy University was my first choice.”

The younger brother was thrilled. The pair will share duties in the outfield for the NAIA school when the southpaw Joel visits then the mound as a reliever.

Coaches took an impromptu look at Garrett when he toured campus in the fall.

“I looked at campus one day and the next day they surprised me with a call to work out,” said Garrett who was offered a full scholarship within hours of the try out.

Garrett likes playing in the outfield and has worked on swinging for contact to improve his on base percentage.

“I haven’t kept up with my batting average but I try to get on base,” said Garrett. “I look back at a game to see if I got on two of three times or three.”

Former Academy of West Memphis phenom Gray Fenter worked with Garrett some before heading off to spring training with the pros this year.

“He mostly taught how to stay level headed in bad game situations which will help me a lot,” said Garrett.

Garrett’s admiration for his brother didn’t end with following him down the base path to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He also planned on following Joel’s footsteps in the classroom by majoring in criminal justice.

“I want to be a game warden and take criminal justice and some agricultural classes to do that,” said Garrett. “I like hunting and the outdoors. I can’t see myself sitting at a desk all day.”

The Mustangs under former Big 10 coach Jack Dahm turned in a .500 performance in its 2018 campaign going 25-25-1. The team faired a little better in Heart of America Conference play with a 1613-1 record against neighboring teams in Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri.

The team batting average was .293 while opponents hit .265. Mount Mercy slugging percent was .405 with a .368 on base percentage.

Submitted Photos

Baltimore Orioles prospect Gray Fenter stood by with Marion outfielder Garrett Sargent as he signed a scholarship to play for the Mount Mercy Mustangs. The pair worked out together before the pro left for spring training.

Marion Patriot senior Garret Sargent smiled big as he was flanked by his parents for his baseball commitment to Mount Mercy. Garrett will follow his older brother Joel, who graduated Marion in 2016, to play for the Mustangs in the NAIA college ball in the Heart of America Conference,

Senior teammates cheered Garrett Sargent on as he signed to continue his baseball career at Mount Mercy University.

The Marion High School Patriots baseball squad celebrated Garrett Sargent’s athletic scholarship. Sargent will move to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in the fall to play college ball for Mount Mercy, just an hour’s drive away from the location of the famous “Field of Dreams” from the movie of the same name.